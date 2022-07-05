Friday, July 8

Live music: Erin Barker, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Stingshark (funk-rock reggae), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar

Saturday, July 9

Live music: Lou Levison, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmer's market

Jim Gillam, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmer's Market

Sunday, July 10

Art: Reception for "Art in the Family," noon to 4 p.m., Klamath Art Association and Gallery

Live music: Marty Combs & Marv Strom, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Monday, July 11

Tuesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 13

Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner

Thursday, July 14

