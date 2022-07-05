Friday, July 8
Live music: Erin Barker, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Stingshark (funk-rock reggae), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Saturday, July 9
Live music: Lou Levison, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmer's market
Jim Gillam, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmer's Market
Sunday, July 10
Art: Reception for "Art in the Family," noon to 4 p.m., Klamath Art Association and Gallery
Live music: Marty Combs & Marv Strom, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, July 11
Tuesday, July 12
Wednesday, July 13
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, July 14
