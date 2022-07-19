Friday, July 22
Live music: New Age Phonograph (blues rock), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Saturday, July 23
Live music: Tom Franks, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers Market
Chris Garrett, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers Market
Sunday, July 24
Comedy: Ragland Comedy Night featuring Paul Rodriguez, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Monday, July 25
Tuesday, July 26
Wednesday, July 27
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, July 28
Games: 2022 Summer Bar Olympics, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.