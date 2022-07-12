Friday, July 15
Live music: Mumblefinger (funk rock), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Stage: "Once Upon a Mattress," 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Saturday, July 16
Live music: Jim Gillam, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Klamath Falls Farmers Market
Soonshine Mt. Band, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Klamath Falls Farmers Market
Live Music Jam in memory of Ben Gonzales, 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., American Legion Post 8
Sunday, July 17
Stage: "Once Upon a Mattress," 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Monday, July 18
Tuesday, July 19
Wednesday, July 20
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, July 21
Games: Summer Bar Olympics, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Live music: Third Thursday featuring Michael Quinn & Cherry Wine, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sugarman's Corner; Horse Mountain Trio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Klamath Commons; Nephilim, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Plaza
