Friday, May 27
Theater: "Barefoot in the Park," 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse
Storytelling: Klamath Tribes presents a "Restoration of Spirit," 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater.
Live Music: Still Bloomin', 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, May 28
Sunday, May 29
Film: Memorial Day program featuring Francis Ford Coppola’s award-winning "Gardens of Stone," presented by Klamath Film, 1 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater.
Live music: Smith, Harlow & McPherson, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, May 30
Parade: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Klamath Falls
