Friday, May 27

Theater: "Barefoot in the Park," 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse

Storytelling: Klamath Tribes presents a "Restoration of Spirit," 6 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater.

Live Music: Still Bloomin', 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Saturday, May 28

Theater: "Barefoot in the Park," 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse

Sunday, May 29

Film: Memorial Day program featuring Francis Ford Coppola’s award-winning "Gardens of Stone," presented by Klamath Film, 1 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater.

Live music: Smith, Harlow & McPherson, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Monday, May 30

Parade: Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Klamath Falls

