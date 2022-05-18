Friday

Theater: Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park”, Linkville Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12-$14 available at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the theater on day of performance.

Live music: Everette Tea, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Saturday

Concert: Space Oddity’s David Bowie Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets: Adults $38, seniors/military $35, students $27, Vegas box seating $58. Info: (541) 884-5483.

Theater: Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park”, Linkville Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12-$14 available at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the theater on day of performance.

Trivia: Contest with prizes for top three teams, 8 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Sunday

Live music: Summer Sunday patio series with Arthur Buezo, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.

Wednesday

Concert: Pianist Sarah Hagen, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets: Adults $18, seniors/military $15, students $10. Info: (541) 884-5483.

Tags

Recommended for you