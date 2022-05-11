Friday
■ Live music: Bobby Langfield, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
■ Concert: Bee Gees Tribute featuring Robin Schwartz and Greg Dunton, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets: Adults $20, seniors/military $17, students $17. Info: (541) 884-5483
Sunday
■ Live music: Second Hand Sage, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Thursday
■ Live music: Erin Barker at the American Legion, 6-8 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.