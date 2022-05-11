Friday

■ Live music: Bobby Langfield, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse

■ Concert: Bee Gees Tribute featuring Robin Schwartz and Greg Dunton, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets: Adults $20, seniors/military $17, students $17. Info: (541) 884-5483

Sunday

■ Live music: Second Hand Sage, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Thursday

■ Live music: Erin Barker at the American Legion, 6-8 p.m.

