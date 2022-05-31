Friday

Art: Klamath Artist Showcase, noon, Shasta View Community Center

Live music: Open mic, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse

Stage: “Barefoot in the Park,” 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse

Saturday

Stage: “Barefoot in the Park,” 7:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse

Sunday

Stage: “Barefoot in the Park,” 2 p.m., Linkville Playhouse

Live music: Trisha Daniel with guests Aaron Miller and Jim Gillam, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse

