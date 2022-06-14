Friday, June 17
Live music: Owls and Aliens (Heavy Metal Rock), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Saturday, June 18
Comedy: Ragland Comedy Nights featuring Jamie Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater
Live music: Tom Franks, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmer's Market
Sonshine Mt. Band, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmer's Market
Lads of Leisure, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Falls Taphouse
Stage: "The Secret Life of Peas," 1 p.m., Little Linkville
Trivia: Prizes for the top 3 teams, 8 p.m., Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse
Sunday, June 19
Live music: Horse Mountain Trio, 6 p.m., Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse
Stage: "The Secret Life of Peas," 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Little Linkville
Wednesday, June 22
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch featuring Erin Barker, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, June 23
Live music: Devon Hackett, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion
