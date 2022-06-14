Friday, June 17

Live music: Owls and Aliens (Heavy Metal Rock), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar

Saturday, June 18

Comedy: Ragland Comedy Nights featuring Jamie Kennedy, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater

Live music: Tom Franks, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmer's Market

Sonshine Mt. Band, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmer's Market

Lads of Leisure, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Falls Taphouse

Stage: "The Secret Life of Peas," 1 p.m., Little Linkville

Trivia: Prizes for the top 3 teams, 8 p.m., Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse

Sunday, June 19

Live music: Horse Mountain Trio, 6 p.m., Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse

Stage: "The Secret Life of Peas," 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Little Linkville

Wednesday, June 22

Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch featuring Erin Barker, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner

Thursday, June 23

Live music: Devon Hackett, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion

