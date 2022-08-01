Friday, Aug. 5
Live music: Special Blend (Cali-reggae), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Open Mic Night open to all ages and experience levels, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Saturday, Aug. 6
Live music: Trisha Daniel, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers Market
Old Time Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers Market
Mia & Pia's Summer Sunday Patio Series featuring Stukel Mountain Stranglers, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Sunday, Aug. 7
Art: Opening reception for Fran Belcastro Dearborn's New Exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., Klamath Art Association and Gallery
Monday, Aug. 8
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, Aug. 11
Games: 2022 Summer Bar Olympics, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
