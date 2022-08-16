Friday, Aug. 19
Live music: Pandora Band (classic rock and roll), 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
Saturday, Aug. 20
Live music: Dan Hill, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers Market
Aaron Miller, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers Market
Games: Music Trivia, 6 p.m., Retro Room Records
Sunday, Aug. 21
Live music: Laurie Jo & The Lone Rangers, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, Aug. 22
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, Aug. 25
Games: 2022 Summer Bar Olympics, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Gino's Sports Bar
