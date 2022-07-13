Fresh Cut Barber Shop stylists Justice Griffin, Cesar Lopez, Reynaldo Garcia, Antonio Lujan and Christian Arechiga volunteered their time and expertise Tuesday to set up a barbershop at Stearns Elementary School and provide free trims and haircuts to KCSD migrant summer school students.
A classroom at Stearns Elementary School was converted to a barbershop Tuesday when Fresh Cut Barber Shop owner Cesar Lopez and his four barbers set up five chairs and shared their expertise by providing free haircuts and trims to students attending the Klamath County School District’s migrant summer school.
Students patiently waited their turn, watching classmates get their locks cut. By lunch time, 45 students sported new haircuts and gathered for a photo with the Fresh Cuts crew.
This is the second year Lopez has set up a barbershop for students in the migrant summer program.
“It’s just a way to continue to give back to the community,” he said. “Almost my entire staff showed up to help.”
Fresh Cut barbers Justice Griffin, Reynaldo Garcia, Antonio Lujan and Christian Arechiga joined Lopez at the school, sharing their professional expertise.
Migrant summer school principal Ruben Paschal said students and parents were excited about the opportunity – and the outcomes.
“I want thank Fresh Cuts owner Cesar Lopez for doing this again and recruiting his whole shop for the effort,” Paschal said. “It’s all about partnering with our community and building up our students, and the barbers sure did that.”
KCSD’s migrant summer school is an academic program for migrant students and English language learners. It is taught by district teachers. This year, 84 students are enrolled. In the mornings, the focus in on reading, writing and math. After lunch, students participate in enrichment activities such as science, art and music as well as go on field trips.
Fresh Cut Barber Shop is located at 2261 S. 6th St., Suite 4, in Klamath Falls.