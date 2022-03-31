Editor's note: This is the first in a season-long series about ballplayers from the Klamath Basin who made the major leagues.
Nelson Briles always had a flair for the dramatic.
Whether it was pitching against Carl Yastrzemski in the World Series or playing a bit on a "Saturday Night Live" skit, he seemed at ease.
The native of Dorris, California, the right-hander pitched for 14 seasons in the major leagues, compiling a 129-112 record and a 3.44 earned-run average. He debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1965 and pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1971-73. Over his final five seasons, he appeared for Kansas City, Texas and Baltimore.
Following his retirement as a player, he worked as a television commentator for the Pirates, Seattle Mariners and USA Network.
"He was one of the nicest guys ever that I've met in the game of baseball," said Rick Rizzs, a longtime Mariners announcer. "It was great to have him up in the booth. He could really explain the game.
"He lived through one of the greatest eras of baseball for pitchers, the 1960s and '70s, when you had four-man rotations. When he was good, he was one of the best pitchers in the National League."
Briles collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack Feb. 13, 2005, in Orlando, Florida, while participating in an annual Pirates alumni golf tournament. He was 61.
• • •
Briles met his wife, Ginger Moore, while playing the lead - frustrated Washington Senators fan Joe Hardy - in a Chico High School production of "Damn Yankees." Hardy makes a deal with the devil to help the hopeless Senators win the pennant.
"I was a little bookworm and he was the big hero in high school," Moore recalled for the book "Spirit of '67: The Cardiac Kids, El Birdos and the World Series that captivated America" by Thomas J. Whalen. "He had the lead in the play and I had just seven lines as a member of the Joe Hardy Fan Club."
That wasn't his only performance.
Briles appeared in Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" while at Santa Clara University and has a page on the online entertainment database IMDb, which includes a listing for Kenny Rogers' 1972 music/comedy show "Rollin' on the River," and his 1979 performance as himself on "Saturday Night Live."
In the latter, Bill Murray played a sportscaster who traveled to the New York Mets' spring training complex to report on fictional Dominican second baseman Chico Escuela, who was attempting a comeback. Escuela, whose catchphrase was "Baseball ... been berry berry good ... to me," was portrayed by Garrett Morris.
Briles had been in the Mets' camp that spring, but had been cut, ending his major-league career.
Still, he appeared with other Mets players in the skit. Escuela's teammates were skeptical of his return after the release of his tell-all book, Bad Stuff 'Bout the Mets, which included such scandalous items as pitcher Tom Seaver taking up two parking spots and first baseman Ed Kranepool not returning the soap he had borrowed from Escuela.
A stone-faced Briles, standing in front of his locker when interviewed by Murray, said he couldn't forgive Escuela for writing such a book.
"I do love the theater," Briles once said. "I think actors are just as great performers as athletes are."
• • •
The biggest stage Briles appeared on in baseball came in the 1967 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.
Briles, 23 at the time, moved into the Cardinals' rotation shortly after the All-Star break when ace Bob Gibson broke his ankle. After losing two of his first three decisions, he won nine in a row to help St. Louis claim the NL title.
Briles went 14-5 that season with a league-leading .737 winning percentage and a team-best 2.43 ERA.
"Nellie was the guy who won the pennant for us," Cardinals infielder Dal Maxvill said in "Spirit of '76.' "Everyone played a part - Orlando Cepeda, Gibson, everyone. But Nellie's performance stands out ... because he filled a void. ... It was Nellie who picked us up on his shoulders (after Gibson was hurt) and carried us the rest of the way."
After Gibson earned a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the World Series, the Red Sox evened the score as Yastrzemski, who won the American League's Triple Crown that season, went 3 for 4 with two home runs in a 5-0 Boston win in Game 2.
Cardinals manager Red Schoendienst called on Briles to start Game 3 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
When Yastrzemski came to the plate in the first inning, Briles hit him in the calf with a pitch, sparking an argument at the plate between the teams' managers.
Briles held Yaz hitless that day, pitching a complete game in a 5-2 victory. Briles also pitched two scoreless innings of relief in a Game 6 loss and the Cardinals went on to win the series in seven games.
"People thought I had come out of nowhere when I replaced Gibson in the starting rotation," Briles said later. "Actually, up until the All-Star break I had pitched in 36 games. I had six saves and I'd won four ballgames."
Briles started twice in the 1968 World Series that the Cardinals lost to Detroit in seven games.
Briles got another shot in the 1971 World Series with Pittsburgh. He started Game 5 against Baltimore and pitched a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory in which he also went 1 for 2 at the plate with two sacrifices and drove in a run.
The lasting image of that game might have been Briles falling onto his stomach while making a delivery to the Orioles' Frank Robinson in the bottom of the fourth inning. Robinson struck out on the pitch and Briles picked himself and casually walked back to the dugout.
The Pirates won the World Series in seven games to give Briles another championship ring.
"As a teammate, he was terrific," Pirates pitcher Steve Blass told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after Briles' death. "We got him from the Cardinals, so he had been down the road with championship teams. The postseason experience he brought to us was tremendous."
• • •
Rizzs, the Mariners announcer, has one favorite story to tell about Briles of his time sharing the booth with him in the mid-1980s.
The M's were at Fenway Park in Boston and Jim Presley had a big game. Briles headed down to the field to do a postgame interview with the third baseman.
"They were ready to do the live shot and the fans started yelling, 'Nellie, you suck' and getting all over him. ... The fans in Boston still hadn't forgotten him for hitting Yaz in the 1967 World Series. (Presley) shook his head and laughed."
Added Rizzs: "I learned so much about baseball from (Briles). He always had a smile on his face and joy in his heart.
"He was such a great guy. A leader, a winner. He was always fond of sitting down and telling stories about the game and he had a million of 'em."