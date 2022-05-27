The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28.
Living history re-enactors will offer demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free at the museum located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62.
Regular summer hours at Fort Klamath are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Displays at the Fort Klamath Museum include artifacts recovered from the fort site, firearms handed down from the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73, and maps of military facilities in the region.
Hours at the Baldwin Hotel Museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. One-hour tours are $5 per person, and cover about half of the hotel building. Two-hour tours that cover all four floors are $10 per person.
Displays at the Baldwin Hotel Museum recall the hotel’s early days as well as a general store, dry goods store, doctor’s office, lawyer’s office, and Maud Baldwin’s photo studio. Special collections at the Baldwin include land survey maps, sawmill blueprints and movie posters.
The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums are part of the Klamath County Museum system. The main museum at 1451 Main Street is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday year-round.
For more information, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.