What’s in a name? For a donut and sandwich shop, apparently a lot.
From “Donutella” to “Hole N One” to “Glazed and Confused” — just a few suggestions so far — Michelle and Chris Newton, owners of the bakery formerly known as the Holey Donut in Klamath Falls, are likely to have their name spelled out for them by early next week.
Not happy with Holey Moley Cafe, or Doughy Donuts — names the family came up with but only lasted a few days each — the owners opened the contest to the community on Sunday. Already, about 400 responses have flooded in.
The contest runs through March 8 and a new name is scheduled to be announced March 15.
“We said, ‘Let’s just put it out there, and we’ll let everybody else decide,’” Michelle said Monday. “The community’s been so supportive ... and everybody’s been wanting a chance to, you know, put their two cents in.”
The Newtons are looking for a name that’s funny, cool, exciting and clever. They’re accepting suggestions on their Facebook page, which is currently under the name Holey Moley Café: Sandwiches and Sweets.
And what’s in it for you?
Donuts, of course. And burgers, too.
The top three contenders with the most votes get a dozen donuts each. The person who comes up with the winning name will go home with certificates for three dozen donuts and four lunch meals — plus bragging rights.
The search for the perfect business name was forced into hyper drive after a Maine bakery, known as Holy Donuts, reached out to them, citing trademark rights to the name.
Michelle said they had bought The Holey Donut website and found no other businesses in Oregon under the same name and thought they were good to go. To avoid a lawsuit from the Maine bakery for trademark infringement, they went with Holey Moley Café: Sandwiches and Sweets, then changed again to Doughy Donuts and Sandwiches, a name Chris had liked from the beginning.
“I liked it initially but it’s kind of sounds like your stuff’s not cooked,” he said. “That’s what my Mom said. I was like, ‘You’re probably right, Mom.’”
At that point, Michelle decided to give the community a shot at a new name one that will mean a lot to the family-run operations for decades.
“I don’t want to be wishy-washy about the name because we’ve tried a couple of them,” she said. “We want the name to have some meaning ... that we love.”
There’s one caveat to the contest that’s pretty important to Michelle.
A lot of people have suggested the Newtons name be part of the business name, or that family members share in the name. But Michelle said she’s not interested in using the couple’s name or their grandkids in the name.
“It never works out well when you put your name in it,” Michelle said. “Nobody’s getting their name in it.”
Chris Newton, who sells donuts from the food truck the couple opened on Washburn Way in the mornings, leans against the counter as his wife talks about the donut shop. After Chris closes up shop there, he comes back to the Esplanade location and helps serve burgers and sandwiches, his favorite part of the operation.
It’s easy to see that the couple is still enjoying themselves, too. The assortment of designs in the donut case go from Cookie Monster themes to a new pina colada flavor, with an umbrella to round out the tropical drink feel.
Navigating COVID-19 restrictions and now the problems with the shop name, the Newtons are hoping to hit refresh before summer. They plan to paint the exterior of the bakery pink and add a donut-shaped roof-topper and a sign with a soon- to-be-determined new name.