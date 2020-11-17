Back to the classroom

Students enrolled in fourth through 12th grade in Klamath County School District schools return to the classroom this week, through the district’s hybrid learning model of in-person and online distance learning classes.
Fourth through sixth graders returned to the classroom in Klamath Falls City Schools District last week, with grades 7-12 waiting for updated guidance from Oregon Department of Education. Many Kindergarten through third-graders are already back to school in both districts. Plans are in place for seventh and eighth graders at Ponderosa Middle School and students at Klamath Union High School to return to in-person learning later this month, if local metrics are met.
With class sizes cut in half due to COVID-19 restrictions, Henley High principal Jack Lee emphasized he is glad to have 300 students on campus each day for in-person learning, even in a hybrid model.
Lee said students were pretty “wide-eyed,” but excited to be back on Monday, despite limitations on class sizes and cohorts.
“They’ve been very, very understanding and respectful,” Lee said. “You know, you take them from being isolated more or less for eight months, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s fine. I’d rather do what we’re doing than not (have in-person classes) at all. It’ll be day by day.”
Lee lamented not having a new student orientation to welcome back incoming freshmen, though.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, students entering high school weren’t able to participate in a group orientation like a usual class would. But Lee emphasized staff were on hand to ensure students found their way to their classes, and will continue to help them navigate their new surroundings.
There are several other changes, including lunches separated by cohort in order to mitigate spread of the virus.
Students also enter the lunch area through different doors, depending on grade level.
Students are unable to change cohorts to be with friends or to eat lunch with friends outside their cohorts, with the goal being to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19. The district is trying to keep siblings attending in-person classes on the same days, to make it easier on parents and guardians.
“I’m limited by how many kids I can put in each classroom,” Lee said.
“We’re doing all this so we can stay open,” he added. “I’ll take two days (a week) over no (in-person) days.”
For now, being on the campus for classes for two days per week added to two days of comprehensive distance learning is a step in the right direction.
“After Christmas, I think having the routine is going to be very beneficial,” Lee said. “Change to every human being is hard, and here we are changing again. We went from (comprehensive distance learning and) now we’re going to hybrid.”
Ponderosa
Elijah Tequianes-Reyes, who will turn 12 in January, smiled wide as he rocked a Rugrats sweatshirt on Friday, finishing his first Friday back to in-person classes as a sixth-grader at Ponderosa Middle School.
The sixth-grader, who is considering becoming more involved with choir this year, was among an estimated 160 students who returned to Ponderosa on Thursday. Fourth and fifth graders returned to classrooms at Roosevelt, Conger, Mills and Pelican on Thursday.
Tequianes-Reyes said he’s glad to be on campus, because now he knows what his school looks like.
“We were outside directing kids and welcoming them back,” said Brett LeMieux, Ponderosa’s principal, “Let me tell you, that’s the best part is seeing kids again ... Parents were amazing, they dropped off the kids. They waited until the time to release them. Kids did great social distancing. They had their masks on.”
“They were so excited to be in school,” LeMieux added.
LeMieux said while there will be no assemblies or field trips for the foreseeable future, he sees the return to the classroom for sixth-graders as a step in the right direction to have students be able to have more one-on-one interaction with teachers as well as their peers, even if they are socially distanced.
He said he spoke with teachers who are seeing improvements in students who had struggled during the distance learning model.
“Getting kids back in the building has definitely a bonus for some families,” he said.
As long as Ponderosa Middle School can meet the county metrics, the plan is tentatively to have seventh and eighth-graders follow the same path back to in-person classes by Nov. 30.
With another 20 cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday and 11 on Monday, LeMieux said the school will wait and see before announcing an in-person start date for those students.
“As soon as I get word on where it is, I’ll let parents know,” he said.
In the event of a student or staff member contracting COVID-19, LeMieux said that the school will follow guidance from Klamath County Public Health, as well as the district’s nurse and COVID-19 coordinator Wendy Niskanen.
“The school will contact those families … and then go from there,” he said. “Obviously staff will be taken care of, as well ... I think until you hit that scenario, you have kind of an idea but you just don’t really know how it’ll all work.”
Lee, at Henley, is planning for the eventuality of a student and/or staff member contracting the virus.
“I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen at some point,” he said.
But, Lee noted, that’s why Henley has cohorts, which should mitigate the spread as much as possible.
Lee also said the school will follow all recommendations of the Klamath County Public Health Department in the event a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.