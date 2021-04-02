KIRKLAND, WA. – No. 5 Oregon Tech swept a Cascade Conference doubleheader 5-0 and 9-0 over Northwest University Friday afternoon at Hartman Park.
The Owls improve to 24-4 on the year and 11-3 in CCC play with the win. Northwest University fell to 2-12 in conference and 3-18 overall with the loss.
Game 1: Oregon Tech 5, Northwest 0
In a real pitcher's duel between Tech's Sarah Abramson and Becca Rennick of Northwest, Tech carried a 1-0 lead into 5th. OIT then added two runs on 3-hits in each the 5th and 7th innings to win 5-0.
Abramson was credited with the win to improve to 12-1 on the season as she struck out 8, allowing no-runs and only 4-hits.
Kennedy Jantzi and McKenna Armantrout led the Owls with two hits each in the win.
Game 2: Oregon Tech 9, Northwest 0
The Owls got on the scoreboard first with a run in the 3rd, added another in the 4th, then broke the game open with four-runs in the 5th and three more runs in the seventh to win 9-0.
Mckenzie Staub pitched all 7-innings, picking up the win to improve to 12-2 overall.
In the game, OIT outhit NU 14-9. Tech was led by Kaila Mick and Aubrie Businger who each had 3-hits for Oregon Tech.
The two teams will conclude the four game series Saturday as they move to Bellevue High School for the doubleheader.