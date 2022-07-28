When it finally happens for the first time, it feels effortless. The axe lifts away from your hands, rotates in the air and then smashes blade first into the wooden target ahead, sticking into it for the bullseye. Everything has clicked. You just have to repeat that throw and you’ll never miss the target again.
You focus. You bring the axe up over your head with two hands, holding it straight and steady. You decide to throw it hard, but not too hard. Not so hard that you lose control and send it off course. That was somebody else’s bad day; you can tell from the broken window webbing out from the glass near the ceiling.
You release the axe at eye level, just like you’re supposed to do. It twists awkwardly in the air, hits the top of the target butt-first, clanks to the ground and leaves another white scar on the concrete floor. Oh well. Maybe next throw.
Such reflects my first few minutes at Hatchet Haus, a local Klamath business that’s a bit hard to characterize with only a word or two. To call it an axe-throwing bar would be accurate but minimizing. It’s an entertainment venue featuring axe throwing, darts and cornhole with special events such as live music, parties and cosmic axe throwing which takes place in the dark under a blacklight.
I originally ventured to Hatchet Haus in order to run a short feature in Limelighter, wherein I would discuss my own experience and hopefully shine some positive attention on a local business. But when I arrived, I discovered they had shortened their hours and were assessing whether it was time to close their doors permanently. At the time, I was told that July would likely be their last month in operation unless they could find help from an outside buyer or investor.
One of the most unique hangouts in the city is on the verge of closure, after having opened earlier this year.
Patrick Schacht opened Hatchet Haus in January as a labor of love with a desire to contribute something unique to the community. As a visionary entrepreneur, he also owns and operates Pristine Auto Spa in Klamath Falls. In order to keep Hatchet Haus open, Schacht said he’s been pulling money from his other business, as well as taking on a firefighting job.
“It sucks, ‘cause there’s nothing like it in Klamath by any means,” Schacht said.
Indeed, the experience at Hatchet Haus is a unique one, with several aspects that defied my own expectations when I threw axes myself for the first time. While I struggled to throw accurately at first, I slowly got better. With each successful throw my muscle memory developed, and by the end I was rarely missing the mark. I went from a wrist-twisting noob to a half-competent axe-thrower in less than an hour of practice.
There’s a visceral thrill to successfully performing a throw. First, you are met with the instant gratification of seeing your axe thunk into the wood. At the same time you get to watch as the wood splinters and shards, sloughing off the face of the target. The more you throw, the bigger the footprint scrap and sawdust left at the base of the target. Finally, there’s the target itself that splits and deforms, becoming more pockmarked and unrecognizable each time you smash another blade into it.
I got to leave my mark on Hatchet Haus, the same way that it left a mark on me.
And despite the struggle to stay afloat, Schacht said there might be some good news on the horizon.
“I can say this week that it’s been pretty positive,” Schacht said last Friday. “We’ve been going up compared to where we were the last month.”
Schacht said he is leaning toward staying open another month, through August, thanks to an upward trend of about 300% last week. He is continuing to book events and is planning an “American Idol”-style karaoke night called “Klamath Voice.”
In a worst-case scenario, “Klamath Voice” might be a last hurrah for Hatchet Haus’ stay at its current location, serving as a goodbye party for all who are interested in attending. But should that happen, Schacht said it isn’t the end.
“If we have to tear it down I’m looking at a different building possibly in town,” Schacht said.
There’s also the possibility that Hatchet Haus could move to Brookings, while a trailer will remain in place at Klamath Falls. If Hatchet Haus is reinvented as a mobile trailer, it will still offer axe-throwing as well as a full bar experience.
For now, Hatchet Haus remains open 6 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and can be rented out for parties and private events. Schacht said that Hatchet Haus can host power point presentations, making it a good spot for business meetings.
“Bring your team out, have a wonderful time, and create a wonderful work dynamic experience and build comradery within your team,” he said.
For the general public, people can throw axes for free on their birthdays, and there’s a discount for military, fire and police who show valid ID. And while Hatchet Haus doesn’t serve food, Schacht encourages guests to bring their own.