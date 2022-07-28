When it finally happens for the first time, it feels effortless. The axe lifts away from your hands, rotates in the air and then smashes blade first into the wooden target ahead, sticking into it for the bullseye. Everything has clicked. You just have to repeat that throw and you’ll never miss the target again.

You focus. You bring the axe up over your head with two hands, holding it straight and steady. You decide to throw it hard, but not too hard. Not so hard that you lose control and send it off course. That was somebody else’s bad day; you can tell from the broken window webbing out from the glass near the ceiling.

Tags

Recommended for you