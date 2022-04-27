Auditions are coming up for the community production of "Once Upon a Mattress" at the Ross Ragland Theater this summer.
Auditions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center. Callbacks are set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.
Once Upon a Mattress is a musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Barer.
It opened off-Broadway in May 1959, and then moved to Broadway. The play was written as a humorous adaptation of the 1835 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Princess and the Pea."
A fictional medieval kingdom is ruled by the devious Queen Aggravain and the mute King Sextimus. An unjust law has been levied by Queen Aggravain: “Throughout the land no one may wed, ’till Dauntless shares his wedding bed.”
However, every petitioning princess is sent away after failing unfair tests devised by the queen. It seems that no one is good enough to marry Prince Dauntless.
Cast requirements include nine lead roles (six male, three female) and approximately six to 11 supporting roles.
High school students are welcome to audition, with limited roles available.
Auditions will include vocal and dance segments as well as reading parts for various characters.
Performances are scheduled for July 8–10 and July 15–17, with Sunday matinees.
For more information, contact the theater at (541) 884-5483.