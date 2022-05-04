Division I sports had McKenna Armantrout’s attention when she was at Henley High School.
Ultimately, she decided on Oregon Tech.
“It was good academics, a great environment and the chance to have a close relationship with professors,” the 23-year-old senior said recently as she reflected on a career in which she has continued a strong tradition of outstanding catchers playing for the Hustlin’ Owls.
She had simple goals.
“Honestly, my expectation was to be pushed both softball-wise and academically, and after my first day in class, I knew I would be pushed,” Armantrout said. “I knew I’d have to work hard, but I knew it would come with a good (bachelor’s) degree.”
“My goal was the figure out my career path,” said Armantrout, who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences.
Softball has meant new relationships, and she rooms with fellow senior Sarah Abramson and former OIT softball player Andrea Sotello. Armantrout said she remains in touch with a couple of close friends who also graduated with environmental sciences degrees.
“I had a lot of misconceptions about Oregon Tech and thought I wanted to play Division I,” she said. “I now know OIT and the NAIA are just as competitive and would tell others to not count out OIT as an option.
“You still have to work hard and be challenged.
“I’ve met some of the best people I’ve ever met here, and played a lot of fun games. If I had to go back and do it all over, I would.”
Part of Armantrout’s career, and she is a top 10 player in several categories including batting average, has been catching senior pitcher Abramson, the latter of whom will leave Oregon Tech as its career win and strikeout leader for softball.
“It has meant a lot to me to catch her,” Armantrout said of Abramson. “She’s my best friend and I have so much pride in her pitching. She has such great character and works through little injuries.”
“There is no doubt in my mind she is the best catcher in the country,” Abramson said of her battery mate. “I know that whatever I throw, she’ll catch it. She calls my games and we’re so much on the same page I almost know what she’ll before she does.”
They teamed to help OIT win the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament a year ago, when the Hustlin’ Owls would go on to finish second in the NAIA World Series in which the league’s Southern Oregon, Oregon Tech and The College of Idaho finished 1-2-3.
“Winning a national title is our goal. It’s something we want as a team,” said Armantrout, who has started all 53 games for OIT this season, batting .381 wiht one home run and 28 RBIs, a team-leading 17 sacrifices and just four strikeouts in 155 at-bats.
To get to another World Series in Georgia, there first are the conference tournaments May 6-8 and the NAIA opening round May 16-18, both of which OIT will host.
“That would be special, the perfect way to end our careers, to extend the time we get to play on our home field past Senior Day,” Armantrout said. “It would be incredible, and would help everybody mentally and physically.”
