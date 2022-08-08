Dear Doctors: I saw on the evening news that some doctors in New York City actually cured rectal cancer with a new drug. My dad has rectal cancer, and when I asked his doctors about this drug, they hadn’t heard anything about it. Are the news stories wrong?

Dear Reader: We believe you’re referring to the findings from a small study that were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. However, the details you’ve mentioned aren’t quite accurate. To clear things up, let’s take a closer look at the study.

Tags

Recommended for you