Dear Doctors: My dad is 76, and he’s getting interested in nutrition. Lately, he’s been reading news stories about something called “polyphenols,” and that they’re really good for your health. Can you talk a little bit about what they are and what foods to eat to get enough? What do they do?

Dear Reader: As is often the case with health-based news, findings from a recent study have propelled polyphenols into the headlines. Or to be more accurate, put them into the headlines once again. This isn’t the first — nor likely the last — time that these micronutrients have had their moment in the news cycle.

Tags

Recommended for you