Ashland limited Henley's shots Monday and posted a 3-1 nonleague victory in a match in which Joey Carpenter scored for the Hornets with about 15 minutes left in the contest.
Henley was on defense most of the match, and the Grizzlies scored three times on their 12 attempts on goal.
“(Ashland) is a very talented school,” Henley coach Lupe Gonzales said. “They’re ranked top 10 for 5A. I think this was a confidence boost for our boys.
“We have eight freshmen and seven sophomores, so for them to play against (seven) seniors and to do that well, I think it says a lot for our young kids.”
Micah Rasmussen, who also kicks for the Hornets football team, is one of two experienced juniors on this year’s team. Looking forward to the start of Skyline conference play, Rasmussen knows what the Hornets, who are 1-2, need to do to improve.
“I think we just need to work on possession. We did well winning the ball, we just couldn’t hold it,” he said. “We were playing defense the whole time. We just need to connect with our passing.”
Mazama hosts the Hornets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to open Skyline Conference play.
Ashland, which is rated No. 7, upped its record to 5-2.