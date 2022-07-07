Healthy Klamath, in partnership with Klamath Falls Downtown Association, is looking for local artists for their upcoming Alley Activation project. Four paintings will be created and displayed on a historic building in downtown Klamath Falls.
In 2021, Healthy Klamath was selected to receive a grant from the AARP Community Challenge, a program established under the AARP Livable Communities initiative, which aims to improve the quality of life for residents of communities across the country. Of the 3,500 applications received, 259 organizations were chosen, of which Healthy Klamath was one.
"By adding more art in public spaces we hope to increase the number of community members walking and utilizing our beautiful downtown," said Healthy Klamath PR and Marketing Manger Jessie Wilkie in a press release.
The idea was inspired by similar projects in Bend, where there are now many alleyways adorned with colorful works of art created by local residents.
Project Manager Kelsey Mueller Wendt said the hope for Alleyway Activation is to make downtown more inviting and to bring together community members of all ages.
Three local artists will be chosen to paint a 4-foot-by-8-foot canvas, while the fourth piece will be painted by residents of the Klamath Senior Center. The artwork will then be hung in a frame made of steel which will protect the building as well as deter vandalism. The project committee is still in the process of choosing which building will receive the artwork.
To enter for the chance to be one of the three selected artists for this project, go to healthyklamath.com/alleyway-activation-project-application to download the application. All applications must be turned in by Aug. 1, and those who are selected will be notified by Aug. 5. Artists will be given a supply allowance for the purchasing of materials and also will receive a stipend for their time and artistic efforts.