Spectacular countryside views, a peek at what will be the new visitor center at the still developing Tule Lake National Monument and five-pound bags of potatoes are among the offerings organizers of the ninth annual Art of Survival bicycle rides hope will lure bicyclists of all ages and abilities.
The Art of Survival, which is actually a series of rides held over a two-day period, is happening Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29. A variety of distances are again planned, from relatively short family-friendly rides, as well as easy and challenging mountain bike treks over a choice of distances.
“It looks like it’s going to be another great event,” said Linda Woodley, one of the organizers for the event, which is presented by the Malin Community Service Club.
The Saturday, May 28, events will again begin from the Malin Community Park in Malin while mountain bikers will take off Sunday, May 29 from the Butte Valley Community Center in Dorris. All participants will receive five-pound sacks of Tulelake Basin-grown potatoes from Cal-Ore Produce.
The Art of Survival’s actual kickoff, a pre-ride party, is set from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the newly upgraded Tulelake Veterans Memorial Park in Tulelake. Light snacks will be served. People who haven’t registered can do so. Event packets and information will be available along with what Woodley said is, “An opportunity to meet with local people.”
As always, the various rides will be on little-traveled roads by farms, ranches, open spaces, Lava Beds and the Klamath Basin refuges.
“What is unique about this event, which is a ride, not a race, is that each rest stop offers educational components and/or ranger- or historian-led talks highlighting the cultural history, geography, environment issues and geology of the area,” organizers emphasize. “Along with providing fluids and nutritious snacks at the rest stops, riders will have the opportunity to learn about the areas they’re passing through.”
The Saturday rides, which all begin and end in Malin, feature four distances. They pass through portions of Lava Beds, known for its expansive lava flows, cinder cones and lava tube caves, and for its human history, a place where most of the Modoc War’s major battles were fought. The rides also take participants through the farming and ranching communities of Malin, Merrill and Tulelake. One of the rest stops is the Ditch Riders House, which is being developed as the new visitor center for the Tule Lake National Monument. The center will not be open, but park interpreters will be available to tell about the history of what was the Tule Lake Detention-Segregation Center during World War II.
The Century, or 100-mile ride, meanders through back roads. Other, shorter rides include the Metric Century, a distance of 59 miles; a 38-mile ride; 22-mile mountain bike route; and a family-friendly 14-miler.
On May 29, the ride shifts to the Butte Valley community Dorris for the “Gravel Grinder.” Mountain bikers have a choice of 74- and 54-miles on mostly unpaved roads, but there’s also a family-friendly 13-miler. All the rides pass through the Butte Valley Wildlife Area with frequent views of Mount Shasta and the valley’s agricultural farms and ranches.
For information and to register visit the website at survivalcentury.com. Routes, maps and other information is provided. The event is sponsored by the Malin Community Service Club. Online registration closed Monday at midnight. Anyone wishing to participate who missed online registration can show up the day of the event and register then.
Ag tour added
A free bus tour of agricultural areas in the Klamath and Tulelake basins will be offered Friday as part of the Art of Survival Century gathering.
Organizers said the new event is intended to highlight the region’s robust agricultural, including the region’s farming and ranching. The purpose of the tour is to promote “conversations about our region’s water crisis.” The ongoing drought has resulted in limited water supplies to irrigators and prompted a series of lawsuits.
The free tour will run from about 10:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. from the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Lunch will be provided. To reserve a seat, email aoscentury@gmail.com.