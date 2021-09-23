Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Members of the Klamath Art Association, celebrating its 75th year, invites the public to its October exhibit showcasing the art of Sarah Robison.
The imaginative and multi-colored exhibit will be open from October 1 to October 31 at the Klamath Art Gallery, located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River "birding trail."
Robison grew up in McKinleyville, on the North Coast of California, and as a child, was always engaged in something creative. Whether it was photography, painting, or making paper papier-mâché sculptures, art has always been a part of her life. Robison received her Bachelor of Fine Art with a photography emphasis in 2013 from BYU, Idaho. She discovered the medium of alcohol ink late 2017, instantly became entranced, and has been working with it ever since.
Robison's first solo show was in January 2020 in Yakima, Washington, at Gilbert Cellars. The majority of her pieces are created with alcohol ink, along with resin, and some mixed media. Alcohol ink is a fluid art form and so she moves the inks around with various tools to create the forms and compositions as the ink dries. “I am deeply inspired by the natural world and the forms, textures and patterns found in nature," Robison said in a news release. "Just as in nature, the tiniest details within an alcohol ink painting can be just as immersive, delicate, and interesting as the entire composition as a whole”.
Robison loves exploring the balance between chaos and control when working with this medium. She hopes her works inspire curiosity and brings joy to all those who view it!
Regular gallery hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays, noon to 4 pm. We are closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change outs. For additional information about the Klamath Art Association and Gallery you can phone us at 541-883-1833 during open hours, visit our website at http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com or email us at klamathartassoc@aol.com.