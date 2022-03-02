“Garden Door” by Mary Johnson is among a group of paintings on display at the Klamath County Museum through April.
Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured an exhibition running through April in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.
An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the museum at 1451 Main St.
The artists are studying in classes offered weekly at the museum by Susan Liskey. The show includes paintings created in various mediums, with a variety of individual techniques and subjects.
Students with pieces in the show include June Bell, Luisa Freeman, Billie Hagerman, Penny Hansen, Grace Johnson, Mary Johnson, Annie McDougal, Pat McLaughlin, Helen O’Harra, Manuela Pasual, Mary Rabe.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
