Arson is suspected following fires that were sparked near Klamath Falls Gospel Mission and two Klamath Falls businesses on Saturday evening.
The fires are under investigation by Klamath Falls Police Department and Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Tramp.
A brush fire was reported in a field behind the mission around 9:30 p.m., followed by fires behind Coastal Farm & Ranch on Avalon Street at about 10 p.m., and Diamond Home Improvement on South Sixth Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Some heat and smoke damage was reported to the exterior of Diamond and Coastal Farm & Ranch, according to Klamath County Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Greg Davis, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fires.
Due to the proximity to one another and times that the fires were reported, Davis said natural causes and accidental causes for the fires were ruled out and the fires were likely human-caused.
KFPD Capt. Rob Dentinger said KFPD also believes the three fires are connected. The fires are currently under an active investigation.
“We’ve got a lead — a person of interest we believe may be involved,” Dentinger said.
Davis said the fires show intent to cause some significant damage to commercial businesses in the community.
“It’s a pretty big impact to the community,” he added.
Dentinger encourages homeowners and business owners to keep an eye out for suspicious individuals around their buildings as well as to keep areas surrounding buildings free of debris.
A fourth fire was also reported in the 540 block of Riverside Drive earlier in the afternoon on Saturday, though no clear connection to the other fires in the evening was determined as of press time.
Anyone with more information regarding the fires should contact Klamath County Fire District No. 1 at 541-885-2056.