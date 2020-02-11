CORVALLIS (AP) — Coming off a 33-point loss at No. 3 Oregon, Arizona had something to prove when it stepped on the court Sunday against No. 9 Oregon State.
The 12th-ranked Wildcats (19-4, 8-4 Pac-12) delivered a definitive statement with a 65-58 overtime win, and snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State dating to the 2011-12 season. It was Arizona’s first road win against a Top 10 team in program history.
“It feels great,” junior guard Aari McDonald, who scored 22 points, said. “Today my team showed a lot of toughness and we stuck with ’em and we finished it out.”
Oregon State (19-5, 7-5) struggled to get an open look in overtime and was just 1-for-7 from the field. The Wildcats also made just one field goal in overtime, but it was a big one. Sam Thomas hit a three-pointer with 1:16 left, her only points of the game, that extended the lead to 61-56.
Arizona never trailed in overtime, and was 6-for-6 at the foul line.
Oregon State beat Arizona, 63-61, in Tucson Jan. 10 on Mikayla Pivec’s game-winning shot in the lane with one second left.
The rematch was just as closely contested.
“I thought we did a really good job of kind of controlling the end of the game, and we hit some shots,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Luckily for us, they’re a great team and they’re a great shooting team, (but) they didn’t hit some shots that they normally hit.”
Neither team had a good shooting game. Arizona made 34.9% of its shots but was 15-of-15 at the foul line. Oregon State shot 39% from the field, but committed 14 turnovers to six for the Wildcats.
Dominique McBryde scored 19 points and Cate Reese had 13 points for the Wildcats.
Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Destiny Slocum had 11 points and 10 assists, and Aleah Goodman scored 10 points. Pivec became the ninth player in school history to score more than 1,500 career points.
The Beavers played without starting forward Kennedy Brown, who sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Friday’s win over No. 19 Arizona State. Her absence led to different rotations.
“There will be new roles and we’ll have to embrace that,” Goodman said.
“Give Arizona a lot of credit,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “They hit big shots, played great defense (in) the second half.”
Oregon State led by as much as seven points in the first half and held a 36-31 advantage at the break.
Oregon State plays at Southern Cal Friday.