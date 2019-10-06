BOULDER, Colo.(AP) — Nobody would have flinched had Khalil Tate knelt and kissed the grass at Folsom Field.
“Colorado holds a special place in my heart,” Arizona’s senior dual-threat quarterback said after throwing for 404 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats 35-30 win over the banged-up Buffaloes.
It was here in Boulder two years ago that Tate burst through so many tackles and onto the college football scene by rushing for 327 yards, an FBS record for a QB, in leading Arizona to a win in relief of injured starter Brandon Dawkins.
This time, he beat the Buffaloes with his arm, just like he did last year in Tucson, when he threw for five TDs in another shootout survival by the ‘Cats.
This one also featured an amazing nine lead changes, back-to-back touchdown throws on drives that took all of nine and 10 seconds, a razzle-dazzle touchdown, and, finally, a pair of fourth-quarter stands by Arizona, one at the goal line and the other a fourth-down game-stopper at midfield.
Tate completed 31-of-41 passes and only ran four times, including a seven-yard scamper on third-and-6 from midfield in the closing minutes that allowed Arizona (4-1, 2-0) to run out the clock and leave Folsom Field as the Pac-12 South’s last unbeaten team.
The Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1) sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle), CB Chris Miller (knee) and DE Mustafa Johnson (ankle), all of whom sat out and were joined on the sideline Saturday by safety Mikial Onu (torso), receiver K.D. Nixon (unspecified), and nose tackle Jalen Sami (knee).
Onu had a first-half interception and Nixon a first-half touchdown throw.
Portland State 52, Southern Utah 31
PORTLAND — Davis Alexander threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Sirgeo Hoffman added two touchdown runs to power Portland State to a 52-31 victory over Southern Utah Saturday.
The Vikings (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) started fast and never looked back against the Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-2).
Portland State used Cody Williams’ 37-yard field goal and Hoffman’s two-yard TD run to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
Following Hoffman’s score, Southern Utah drove 66 yards in 15 plays with Chris Helbig passing to Lance Lawson for a five-yard score to get the Thunderbirds to 10-7 just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
Portland State then scored 28 straight points.
Alexander’s three-yard TD run started the second-quarter scoring burst. He added a 16-yard TD pass to Beau Kelly before Emmanuel Daigbe capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive with an 11-yard TD run to put the Vikings up 31-7 with 47 seconds left in the half.
Anthony Adams then picked off Helbig on the Thunderbirds first play from scrimmage and two plays later Alexander connected with Davis Koetter for a 46-yard TD and a 38-7 lead.
Alexander finished 18-of-30 passing for 234 yards, and he rushed for 80 yards on just seven carries. Hoffman ran for 81 yards on 24 carries. Koetter hauled in five passes for 108 yards.
Helbig completed 31-of-41 passes for 302 yards and three TDs with one interception. Lawson had eight catches for 100 yards and a score.
Navy 34, Air Force 25
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Malcolm Perry’s confidence never wavered.
The Navy quarterback had taken a pounding and watched Air Force storm back from a double-digit deficit to take the lead.
In the end, the Midshipmen had some late-game heroics of their own.
Perry had a four-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining to give the Midshipmen a stunning, 34-25, victory over Air Force Saturday.
The Falcons scored 16 consecutive points in the final quarter and took the lead on a one-yard run by Taven Birdow with 3:15 left.
Perry then led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to claim the victory in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Navy linebacker Tony Brown returned a fumble eight yards in the closing seconds to round out the scoring.
Perry finished with 111 yards on 23 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also completed 5-of-7 passes for 144 yards.
Air Force kicker Jake Koehnke converted all four of his field-goal opportunities, including a career-long 49-yard kick that pulled the Falcons (3-2) to 14-9.
Hammond had 71 yards on 12 carries. He also competed 10-of-25 pass attempts for 205 yards with an interception.
The Midshipmen (3-1) used an almost identical strategy to boost the lead to 14-3.
The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy is presented annually to the winner of the football competition among the three major service academies — Army, Navy and Air Force. The Black Knights took home the crown the previous two years.
Louisiana State 42, Utah State 6
BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow didn’t sound too impressed with his latest historically significant performance for unbeaten Louisiana State.
Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State, 42-6, Saturday.
Three of their next four games are against teams that spent the past week ranked in the top 10 — No. 10 Florida, No. 7 Auburn and No. 1 Alabama.
Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.
He completed 27-of-38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU’s second series of the fourth quarter.
Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown. In three games this season, Burrow has passed for at least five TDs, including his school-record six at Vanderbilt.
Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw put Burrow beyond 300 yards. Burrow’s other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon and tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Preseason All-America safety Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent also intercepted Love, who finished 15-of-30 for 130 yards. The Aggies (3-2) totaled 159 yards of offense.