Perhaps my favorite meme shows a red metal spring leaning around the corner of a brick building with the caption “Spring is just around the corner.”
Despite the decline in moisture and the sustained drought we’ve seen across much of the west in recent years, winters have still been cold. Unpleasantly so. I’ve never been a fan of weather in which I can’t wear flip-flops and shorts, so when the weather warms, a part of me is wound up in hopes that spring really is just around the corner.
I’m told there are places where spring is an actual, sustained season that you can anticipate and plan for, but that seems pretty far-fetched for this lifelong Klamath Falls resident who’s seen snow in June, July and August. Still, the dreamer in me wants to live in that world where seasons are carefully demarcated by months.
The National Weather Service uses April 1 as the final day to measure snowpack and total precipitation for a given winter. April 1 is that day we’re supposed to believe winter is behind us, but even in a drought, don’t let that day fool you. Winter has moved its primary address, but it will still visit us well into May as it clings to its former domain.
Assuming spring has sprung and next week’s snowstorm is minor, it’s time to start thinking about how to spend your spring in the Klamath Basin, and I have three recommendations: fishing (obviously), foraging for mushrooms and turkey hunting.
Fishing
The storied trout of the Klamath Basin represent the best wild native rainbow trout fishery on earth during the month of May, but still provide some great action in April if weather cooperates. Once water hits 60 degrees, it’s worth your time to be out there fishing Upper Klamath Lake and any of its tributaries open to fishing.
April fish will be looking to rapidly recover weight lost in their epic spawning migration, so think big. Large lures and flies are most effective but with poor visibility, anglers in Upper Klamath Lake might consider using worms or frozen minnows.
Though some people do eat these trout, even with the best preparation and during the best months to eat them (October and November), they still aren’t very good and are much more valuable alive. They’re great fun to catch and release, but if you’re looking for something delicious, consider swapping out your fishing rod for a knife and a burlap sack.
Mushrooming
Morel mushrooms are a popular wild mushroom found nationwide. They begin to show up in Southern Oregon in April, and finding a cluster of the earthy delicacy always makes my day. They can thrive in a variety of habitats but prefer recently disturbed soil in the shade that receives at least some moisture. You won’t find them in the treeless sagebrush flats, but you might be surprised where they’ll pop up. I’ve found them within 100 yards of Upper Klamath Lake’s waterline, though you will typically find them in more forested areas.
When you locate one or two or ten, use a knife or scissors to cut them from their base to allow the fungal spores a chance to grow again someday. Be sure to screenshot a few photos on your phone for proper identification because lookalikes can be damaging or even deadly.
Once you’ve confirmed you have morels, substitute them for domestic mushrooms in any recipe. I personally love to fry them in butter and pesto and add them to tortellini. I also love to slice
them thin and drop them on a pepperoni pizza about five minutes before it’s done cooking, but there are a number of ways to prepare them. Google or Pinterest can help.
You know what pairs well with morels? Fresh wild turkey schnitzel.
Turkeys
I’ll be the first to admit I don’t really turkey hunt. I’ll go with my family once or twice a year and enjoy the scenery, look for mushrooms and hope they get a bird or two, but I pretty much only hunt ducks these days. Nonetheless, wild turkey is far and away my favorite wild terrestrial meat — especially when prepared by my brother Jake.
Jake is the best chef I know, and his wild turkey schnitzel, pounded flat, lightly breaded and served with butter and lemon is the true prize of spring in the Klamath Basin. I may not hunt for them, but I pray without ceasing that he does.
While turkeys were relatively concentrated around the drop sites where they’d been transplanted into Oregon during the 1960s, they’ve thrived and can now be found almost everywhere in Oregon. You’d be shocked at all of the locations where I’ve found turkeys while fishing in the Klamath Basin, but for best success, head west. Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties are all a short drive from Klamath Falls and offer some of the best turkey hunting in the country.
Be sure to check regulations if you go. There is no catch and release turkey hunting, but these birds are not native to Oregon, and you should feel absolutely no guilt harvesting the best wild meat Oregon’s lands have to offer — especially if you can pair it with some freshly harvested morels.
