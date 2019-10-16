BONANZA – Bonanza volleyball added another win to their 8-0 conference season Tuesday night against the Glide Wildcats in a decisive sweep 25-16, 25-14, 25-23.
The Wildcats rallied for a 23-17 lead in the third set, nearly forcing a fourth, but the Antlers recovered on a 8-0 run.
On offense, senior Chloe Oates had a team-high 12 kills, with three blocks, while fellow senior Neveah Nelson dominated on the assist with 20. She also had four kills and three blocks.
Senior Maddison Lindsey had six kills, four blocks and three aces, and sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had 17 digs with five aces and four kills.
“The team worked together to continue their undefeated league season against a much improved Glide team,” said Bonanza head coach Donna Romtvedt. “We had to really work on our defensive positions as the Wildcats were able to mix up their offensive game with tips, down balls and hard swings. It was a good win for us.”
Lost River 3, Lakeview 0
MERRILL – Raiders volleyball swept the Lakeview Honkers Tuesday night to rebound after falling 3-1 to Bonanza last Thursday.
Senior Madison Hartman led Lost River’s victory with 13 digs, ten kills, four aces and two assists. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas had a team-high 20 assists, with an ace and a dig. Senior Liliana Figueroa had 13 digs with eight kills and one ace.
Boys Soccer
Weed 11, Butte Valley 6
DORRIS – Behind a hat trick from senior Trevor Allen, the Butte Valley Bulldogs recovered from a four-goal deficit against the Weed Cougars to take a 6-5 lead. The momentum wasn’t enough though, as the Cougars rallied and pulled away to an 11-6 win Tuesday night.
Sophomore Arturo Garcia, junior Araylia Thomas and freshman Jasmine Garcia recorded the Bulldogs other three points, while Allen and senior Carlos Amparo earned assists.
The Bulldogs host Fall River 6 p.m. Thursday.