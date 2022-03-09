Performance:
Saturday, March 19th at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors/Military $22, Students $19
Vegas Box Seating - $45 (Comes with two free drink vouchers)
The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.
Join us at the Ross Ragland Theater on St. Patrick’s Day weekend for ‘An Irish Rambling House’ 2022 March tour! The night will be filled with Celtic and American folk music, Irish Step Dancing, and more! Starting at 7:30PM on Saturday, March 19th, enjoy a fantastic evening of social history with songs, stories, dance and more.
Rambling House melds the heart of Celtic and American folk music with the discipline and sophistication of Baroque music under the direction of Grammy Winning guitarist William Coulter and former Stevie Wonder Band collaborator Edwin Huizinga. Soprano Amanda Powell, of Apollo's Fire notoriety, offers her songs with untethered joy. The presentation of music is accented with the percussive brilliance of modern Irish step dancing as choreographed by Riverdance veterans Brandon Asazawa and Alyssa Reichert. Brian Bigley, purveyor of the ethereal sounds of the uilleann pipes, and Kristen Capp Bigley, violin, are the producers of this show and of A Celtic Christmas, which performed to a thousand people last December at the Medina Performing Arts Center.
In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance, and story. It was this setting that bore their humor, charm, and a sense of community and togetherness which is what Rambling House exemplifies. It is a joyful culture rich in spirit and warmth- like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor's warm kitchen.
'An Irish Rambling House’ biographies
William Coulter is a Grammy Award winning guitarist who has been performing, recording, and teaching traditional, classical, Celtic and folk music for the past 25 years. He is an internationally acclaimed master of the steel-string guitar. williamcoulterguitar.com
Amanda Powell is praised for her "inspirational and expressive singing" (Classical Candor) and "abundant vocal technique" (ClevelandClassical.com). She enjoys a diverse performance career, including classical, folk, jazz and global music. She has sung in concerts around the world, including at concert halls in Italy, Spain, France, Mongolia and China. amandapowell.info
Brian Bigley has studied the Irish uilleann pipes for more than twenty-five years as a player, as well as a maker, of the instrument. He has toured North America and Europe extensively as both a musician and a dancer, appearing in shows such as Tomàseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas, the Omaha Symphony's Celtic Journey, and the Apollo's Fire Countryside Concert Series and Sugarloaf Mountain Christmas. brianbigleymusic.com
Canadian-born violinist Edwin Huizinga is quickly establishing a reputation as one of North America’s most versatile violinists, performing music from baroque to rock n’ roll to Celtic. He performs worldwide with musicians from many genres. edwinhuizinga.com
Storyteller Tomáseen Foley was born on a small farm in the remote parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the West of Ireland. Each year from Thanksgiving until Christmas, his show Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas plays to critical acclaim and packed concert halls around the US. Tomáseen Foley’s Irish Times tours throughout the remainder of the year. The Oregon Cabaret has developed a hit musical from his story Parcel from America.
He has released two CDs: A Celtic Christmas: Parcel from America, and a live recording, The Priest and the Acrobat. Rego Irish Records says “(He) is a master of the Irish narrative and a keeper of the flame for a priceless piece of Irish culture.” tomaseenfoley.com
Violinist Kristen Bigley has been playing the violin for 23 years. She studied classical violin at the University of Akron and Youngstown State University. Kristen often performs with small local ensembles in both classical and folk genres, but most of all loves teaching violin/fiddle to local musicians out of her home near Cleveland, Ohio. Kbbproductions.net
Brandon Asazawa began dancing at the age of 4 with the Leneghan Academy of Irish Dance in Cleveland, Ohio. During his 17 years of competitive dancing, Brandon became a five-time Mid American Champion, a National Champion and placed 3rd at the 2016 World Championships in Dublin, Ireland. In 2015 at the age of 18, Brandon joined Riverdance.
Alyssa Reichert has been dancing since the age of 5. A national medal holder, Alyssa qualified for the World Irish Dance Championships four times. After competing, Alyssa danced locally as well as an American tour with Women of Ireland. In 2017, she was chosen to dance with Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.