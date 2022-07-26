Northwest Heat Wave-The Vulnerable

Karen Colby listens on July 22, 2021, in Portland, while her neighbor Joel Aslin tells how he called an ambulance for her when she got heat stroke as temperatures reached 107 in her small fifth-floor studio apartment during a record-breaking heat wave last June. 

 Associated Press

Over the weekend, nonprofits distributed 500 air conditioning units to households in the Portland area thanks to a $5 million allocation from the Legislature.

The Oregon Health Authority said it distributed the units through three community organizations: the Portland Open Bible Church, Rockwood Community Development Corp., which serves that community in unincorporated Multnomah County near Gresham, and the Portland-based Somali American Council of Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you