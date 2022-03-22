Cutlines: Short Docs: Legacy, "Conducting Life"
Special Features/Spotlight: "Fire of Love"
Short Stories and Narratives: Spotlight on Iran, "At His Eight"
More than 60 feature films and six short film compilations are in the offing for the Ashland Independent Film Festival’s 21st season that will run virtually April 1-10.
Along with the films, the 10-day event will include question-answer sessions, free children’s and education programs, all through a new and reportedly user-friendly platform, Eventive.
Among special programs include “We Feed People,” which will be screened on April 1 only, and B-Boy Blues, the spotlight feature that will b available only four hours on April 2. Other special limited screenings are “The Territory” On April 6, “Fire of Love” on April 10, the festival’s closing night.
The films will include documentaries, narrative features, and short film documentaries and narratives.
Among the 28 documentaries are “a-Ha-a – The Movie,” “Diamond Hands,” “The Forgotten Ones,” “River,” “Salaryman,” “A Taste of Whale,” “Framing Agnes,” The House We Lived In,” “Song for Cesar,” “Hello Bookstore,” “City of a Million Dreams,” and “Let the Little Light Shine.”
The 28 narrative features include “Cadejo Blanco,” “Private Desert,” “Queen of Glory,” “Run Woman Run,” “Holy Island,” “Ludi,” “Homebody,” “The Pact,” “Porcupine,” “I Can Feel You Walking,” “Mirror Game,” Porcupine,” “Plan A,” and “Montana Story.”
A Locals Only category will feature several short films, “Lithian Tradition,” “Artifact,” “Black Sea,” “White Whale,” “Life & the Art of Fly Fishing,” “Future’s Rising (The Futures We Dream),” “Something Different,” and “The Puppeteers for Fears Story.”
Films in the Spotlight on Iran program include “Hit the Road,” a narrative feature; "The Pylon,” People & the Arts,” a short narrative; along with “At His Eight,” “Time to Lose,” “Libido,” “Parizad,” “Shi,” and “Where the Winds Die.”
The free children’s and educational programs include “Go Green,” “Richard the Duck” for kindergarten through fifth grade; “Inspire” for sixth to eighth grade, “Quicksand” for ninth to high school seniors, “Post-Hu-Mous,” “He Sold his Soul” for college, along with “Raise Your Hand,’ “Play Animatic,” “Bagel,” “The Interview,” How to Tie a Shoe,” “It’s Your Turn,” “Save our Show,” “The Next Best Documentary,” “One Wheel,” and “The Culture and Community.”
Themes for the documentary and narrative short films include “Difference,” “Legacy,” Stranger in a Strange Land,” “People & the Arts,” and “The World.”
The schedule of films is available on the web at https://aiff2022.eventive.org/welcome. Films can be ordered at that address. Tickets range from $13.50 to $20. The festival is offering ticket value packages at https://aiff2022.eventive.org/passes/buy. Once viewers begin a feature film or program they have 24 hours to finish watching. The festival center office is open Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by calling 541-488-3823 or, after hours Mondays through Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. at mailto:itadmin@ashlandfilm.org. For more information visit ashlandfilm.org.