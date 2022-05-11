After nearly making its world premiere two years ago in Klamath Falls, an all-puppet comedy-horror film made in Portland will finally makes its Klamath Basin debut with a public screening at the Oregon Tech Auditorium on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
“Frank and Zed” is the first feature film by filmmaker and professional puppeteer Jesse Blanchard – owner of Puppetcore Films in Portland. The studio specializes in horror-themed puppetry and has created several short films before embarking on a nearly seven-year journey to create the film. First slated to appear at the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival, “Frank and Zed” had to be pulled from the festival last-minute yet still received the award for Best Feature Film.
A hilarious and over-the-top buddy comedy blended with a classic horror in the vein of “Young Frankenstein” matched with the puppetry of “The Dark Crystal,” the film follows a frankenstein monster and zombie that must rely on each other for survival while terrorizing villagers that vow to end the monster scourge. The film is both a loving homage and parody of early cinema monster movies of the 1930s and 40s – created entirely with puppets and shot primarily in Blanchard’s garage.
In the time since its near debut at KIFF, the film has been featured at several horror film festivals for select audiences and built a large cult following through word of mouth despite never being made available to purchase or stream.
“Frank and Zed” is being presented by Klamath Film, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Klamath Falls whose mission is to inspire and support film through programming, education, and outreach. The screening at the Oregon Tech Auditorium at 7 p.m. culminates events surrounding Klamath Community College’s Comic Con. Included among the festivities at KCC’s Comic Con will be a free puppetry workshop led by Blanchard from 3-5 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session at 5 p.m. on the Comic Con main stage.
Tickets for the film screening are $10, or $5 with an active Klamath Film membership. Seating at the