Howard Day lost his shoe.
But he never slowed down.
"I got legs," Day said of his misfortune in the 100 meters.
The Klamath Falls native competed earlier this summer in the U.S. Special Olympic Games in Orlando, Fla.
Day placed second in the pentathlon and ran the anchor leg on a 4x100-meter relay team that took sixth.
“I’ve always told him I’d be proud of him no matter what," said Lindy Weaver, Day's mother, "and he’s made me very proud."
Day, 20, first got involved with Special Olympics his freshman year of high school. One of his personal support workers, Charlie McGonigle, coaches the local team, and he thought Day would be a great addition.
“He has lots of energy and works hard," McGonigle said. "Even when he doesn’t want to, he works hard.”
Day chose the pentathlon because, “It’s more fun to do more, even though it wears me out more.”
As an athlete dealing with autism, ADHD, developmental delays and anxiety, Day has been able to better navigate his disabilities with track and field to direct his focus, according to his mom.
An added benefit? There are no age groups: Day was competing against 25-year-olds as a freshman, and he said, “I just like beating older people.”
A silly sentiment, working with older athletes motivated Day to work hard and compete to the best of his ability. McGonigle said when Day started, “Some older guys took him under their wing, and he understood and returned the favor.”
Day is no longer the new guy on the team. He said there were kids ages 16-18, and he loved having them on the team. McGonigle said Day is now, “Great at helping others, more encouraging, displays great sportsmanship and better at meeting him in the middle.”
This work ethic and positive attitude paid off this year, when he was told he qualified to compete in Orlando.
The year before the COVID-19 pandemic, Day won a gold medal in a state qualifier meet. That meant he was eligible to compete at the national level, and his name was entered into a lottery for the 2022 event. Day was the only athlete from Klamath Falls to attend the U.S. Special Olympics, and was the second ever to represent Klamath Falls at a national competition, after a basketball team competed in 2018.
He names his mom and a few other mentors as his greatest inspiration to keep working hard and improving.
Darcie Turner, a Southern Oregon Special Olympics Program Coordinator, said “Howard is a wonderful young man who represented [Klamath Falls] and Team Oregon well.”
Aside from winning awards, Day said there were some other great parts of the trip as well. They got to travel with a real team doctor, which he had never experienced before, and they were given Oregon pins to trade with athletes from other states to keep track of who they had met. Day’s favorite part, however, was “hanging out with my best friend, Katie Lang, who ran the 100 and 200.”
Day met Katie at a preparation camp in Hillsboro earlier this year, and they immediately became friends.
Now that track season has ended, Day is getting more involved in BMX racing, which he has done for the past three years. He says he hasn’t won a race yet, but he’s excited to get back into it after taking a break to train for Florida.
Day also enjoys composing rap music and working at the local food bank.