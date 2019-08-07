There was not a single dissenting vote, as all motions passed during the Klamath Falls City Council’s Monday night meeting.
The council approved a request from Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship for $10,000 for the fiscal year 2019/2020. The amount was half of what Klamath IDEA originally requested, but council staff recommended $10,000, as that is the remainder in Economic Development Funds.
Airport funding
The council also quickly approved two items involving the airport.
The first was to approve a new contract with RMC Aviation allowing the company to use the North West Aviation Hangar Facility.
The council also approved a $361,730 contract with Mead & Hunt, a national consulting firm, to design the Taxiway B1 and D Rehabilitation Project.
A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration of $339,121 will fund the majority of the project. The remaining $22,609 will come from budgeted airport funds.
The construction phase of the project is estimated to cost $3.5 million and will be funded in the same ratio as the design.
The council voted on the second and final reading of contracts with Cal-Ore and Hunter Communications Inc. to operate telecommunication businesses within the city.
Michael Swanson, city attorney, added an amendment to the contract before the voting occurred.
“Both of these franchise companies, we’ve had no issues with them, but there were two clauses that with other franchise holders we’ve had issues,” Swanson said.
The changes require the companies to get a permit before proceeding with construction that could disrupt the city or impact traffic.
After the amendment was read, both motions to approve the contracts passed unanimously.
Geothermal project
The council voted to adopt a construction services contract with Bob’s Excavating, a Klamath Falls septic service company, for the construction of the geothermal pipeline replacement project.
The contract is not to exceed $815,615, and will replace geothermal pipelines from Fourth to Eighth streets.
The council was scheduled to vote to approve the appointment of Dawn Albright to the City of Klamath Falls Planning Commission, but Albright respectfully withdrew her application.
The council voted to appoint Jim O’Connor to the City of Klamath Falls Parks Advisory Board.
Boathouse update
At a council meeting in early June, a building referred to as the Moore Park boathouse was hotly debated.
About nine residents came to the meeting that day to speak in favor of Val Jones and her plan to open a restaurant inside the Moore Park “boathouse.”
The building, owned by Mayor Carol Westfall, has since been removed from the property.