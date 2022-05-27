The director for the Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport, John Barsalou, has announced his retirement after a 44-year career in aviation, effective July 15, 2022.
Barsalou has served as the airport director in Klamath Falls since July 2015 and during his tenure has overseen the completion of over $27 million in capital improvements at the airport. He was awarded the 2016 President’s Award of the Oregon Airport Management Association (OAMA), 2020 Airport Manager of the Year by OAMA, and was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown in 2019 as an Oregon Department of Aviation Board member.
Prior to coming to Klamath Falls, Barsalou worked at both the Bishop International and Oscoda-Wurtsmith airports in Michigan, for the Alaska International Airport System (Anchorage and Fairbanks), and the State of Alaska, Department of Transportation’s airport system.
Barsalou also served in the U.S. Air Force.
“I have genuinely enjoyed my time in Klamath Falls and will miss my coworkers, 173rd Fighter Wing members and many others," Barsalou said in a news release. "I could not have done all the things we accomplished these last seven years without the encouragement and support of the City Council, airport staff, and city staff. It has been a team effort, an honor and a privilege serving the citizens of Klamath Falls and the Klamath Basin.”