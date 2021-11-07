The Oregon Tech volleyball team swept their last two regular season contests this weekend, downing Warner Pacific on Friday and Multnomah on a Saturday Senior Day.
The win over Warner Pacific (2-22, 2-19 CCC) ensured that the Owls locked up the No. 3 seed for the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. They'll host the No. 6-seeded Lewis-Clark State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Danny Miles Court. The winner gets a trip to the conference semifinals.
Tech put together two of its best offensive performances of the year this weekend. In a 3-0 win over Warner Pacific, they posted a .391 attacking percentage, which was their second-best of the season, until that mark was replaced by the .500 they hit in their 3-0 win against Multnomah.
Senior Nicole Reyes led the way with 15 kills against Warner Pacific. Junior Kaylin Talonen was right behind her with 14 kills and junior Courtney Isom added 21 assists.
In defense, junior Aubrey Kievit led with 20 digs and senior Lindsey Sampson, who had 5 digs, recorded her 1,000th career dig in the match.
On Saturday, Oregon Tech (22-5, 18-4 CCC) dispatched Multnomah (5-18, 4-18), with an incredibly efficient performance that saw the Owls drop 42 kills and just 7 errors.
"Incredible job tonight by the team," said Ken Murczek, OIT's head coach. "They served it tough and hit .500. Great to see our offense firing on all cylinders. I am very proud of the commitment our team had this conference season finishing third, 18-4 and nationally ranked."
Sampson dropped in 4 of the team's 8 service aces, while Talonen led the way in kills with 12. Senior Faith Houck-Wylie put up 3 blocks while Isom supplied 28 assists.
The Owls, who were receiving votes in the latest national coaches' poll, won both of their matches this year against their first postseason opponent, Lewis-Clark State (16-14, 11-11).
However, in their last meeting in early October, Tech needed five sets to hold off the Idaho squad. In their 10 matches since then, the Warriors have gone 5-5, while OIT has only dropped one of their last nine.