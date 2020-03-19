Klamath Falls City School District officials are looking seriously at implementing online learning resources following the extension of school cancellation for all schools in Oregon as mandated on Tuesday night by Gov. Kate Brown.
The district will extend free meals to April 28 as they continue to look at what and how to keep school going for more than 2,000 families within the city school district.
KFCS Superintendent Paul Hillyer said additional options are being considered, including online learning since so many of the district’s population has no access to a mobile device or internet service at home.
Hillyer said anything the district shares as a plan moving forward is subject to change, in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Brown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Totally new situation for everyone so we’re all kind of brainstorming together trying to figure out the best way to help kids learn,” Hillyer said. “One thing is for sure, what we start with will change.
“We at least want to have supplemental resources online for families, if not the main core of the curriculum,” he added.
Of the district’s more than 2,000 families, Hillyer said approximately 900 families returned surveys. About 60 of those families did not have access to internet and about 150 do not own a mobile device to access online curriculum.
“That’s a big enough number that … we’re really trying to figure if we can depend on online learning because of the people that wouldn’t have easy access to it,” Hillyer said.
“We’ve also told our families that the Spectrum Charter company is offering free internet service for 60 days to anybody that isn’t currently an internet customer of that company,” he added.
“We’re just kind of trying to figure out the best way to do all of these things right now.”
Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the county school district, said students will continue to receive free meals from March 30 until until school resumes.
In a letter issued to parents on the county school district’s website, Szymoniak also said that county schools will announce on Friday, March 27 how they plan to provide educational opportunities for students during the school cancellation.
“We know this is a trying time and the closure of our schools is a challenge to many families,” Szymoniak said.
“We understand and share your concerns, and the district is working to address them. This situation is fluid and is changing rapidly. With every new announcement, the Oregon Department of Education must determine what actions school districts need to take, and then districts need time to establish the best way to implement those actions. This process can take several days.
“We are working with a team of teachers and administrators to develop supplemental education and learning supports for all students,” Szymoniak added.
“More information about instructional delivery will be released the week of March 30-April 3. The Oregon Department of Education is discussing what actions need to be taken to accommodate high school seniors. We will provide this information as soon as it is available.
“In the meantime, we are encouraging families to enjoy their scheduled spring break,” he added.
All county schools facilities, including the district office, are closed until further notice, according to the website.
Other information from county schools:
- An information hotline has been established to provide information to families who may not have regular access to the internet. Call 541-851-8744 for more information. It has a pre-recorded message with the latest information and allows callers to leave a message. If you know someone who can benefit from our hotline, please share this information with them. A Spanish speaking hotline has also been established. Call 541-851-8739 for more information.
- Our custodians will continue cleaning our schools and ensure they remain disinfected for when students and staff return.
- More details on locations and times will follow and be posted on our website and Facebook page. Information may also be provided through your school’s One Call Now messaging system.
- Term Four report cards can now be found on the Home Access Center (HAC) on the KCSD website. Click on the e-school-teacher/parent/admin link on the left-hand side of the site.
Klamath Falls City Schools are encouraging parents to send questions regarding COVID-19 to the district’s nurse Wendy Niskanen at niskanen@kfalls.or.us or Klamath County Public Health at kcph@klamathcounty.org.