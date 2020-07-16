From every background and way of life, they went to war.
That’s how Klamath Falls resident and author Cleve Ochs describes the airmen, mechanics and high-ranking military men of the Eighth Air Force and Luftwaffe, as he flips open a scrapbook on his kitchen table in early July. Ochs turns the pages to photographs of flying aces who commanded the skies over Germany during World War II.
The German and American airmen and aircraft mechanics are all men whom he personally met while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany — and whose stories inspired his novel “Airwar Legacy,” his 237-page tribute to those who lived to tell him their tales. Ochs will sign copies of his self-published book from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Basin Book Trader in Klamath Falls and all are welcome.
The 82-year-old is himself a veteran, and emphasizes he wasn’t there with the men when they flew during the war. He heard their stories firsthand while serving overseas in Germany in the U.S. Army, post-World War II. The novel depicts the true lives of the men, including Jim, Emil, Werner, Hans, Kurt, Joachim, and Eugen (all have been renamed for the book).
“These were ordinary men … but they did these extraordinary, brave things,” Ochs said, noting German pilots attacked Bomber formations head-on.
It was after his time spent overseas in the U.S. Army, which included Germany and Libya, that he started connecting the stories he heard.
When Ochs returned to Merrill as a ranch-hand feeding cattle, he worked with a man who inspired the character of Jim in his book.
“I worked with him on the ranch and got his story, and then I realized, I bet I met somebody that shot him down maybe,” Ochs said. “They (the other characters in the book) were in the same battles.”
Ochs described the character Jim as intelligent and in search of adventure when he went into the war. He would certainly find it serving in Germany.
“He (Jim) takes a saddle off his horse and a year later, he’s a flight engineer on a four-engine bomber with the latest equipment,” Ochs said, describing passages in the book.
The character fictionalized as Emil taught Ochs aerial photography and was a cautious pilot while many were not.
“He survived seven or eight years of combat,” Ochs said.
“He was never shot down,” Ochs added. “In those days, there were a lot of people going down.”
Ochs served as a helicopter mechanic in the Army when he met the first character in his book — Kurt.
“He was president of the flying club,” Ochs said.
Kurt, who he described as very friendly, helped him get a German pilot’s license.
“I traded some of the flying … I could work on some of their airplanes,” Ochs said.
Ochs’ own interest in flying anchors the book, even if indirectly. His affinity for flying began at a young age, growing up the son of a farmer who had met Charles Lindbergh and owned many books on flying.
Though not of age during some of the milestones leading up to and during World War II — Ochs was a toddler when Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbor — he remembers the emotions of his parents at the time and how it made him feel.
He wasn’t more than six years old when he and his friends watched Canadian pilots fly overhead in their town.
“We’d sit there and talk and wave at the airplanes going by,” Ochs said.
For most of his life, it could be said that Ochs surrounded by the stories surrounding World War II, whether they be second-hand stories or emotions he felt surrounding current events while growing up during the time period.
Seated on a lawn chair in the backyard of he and his wife, Annelotte’s home, Ochs shared that he many goals as a young man growing up in Merrill. Becoming an author wouldn’t have made the list. While not specifically pursuing a career in writing, Ochs showed signs early on that he had potential.
He recalls as a student at Oregon State University, his professor returning a written assignment with both D and A grades.
She told him, noting the abstract style, “You write just like Hemingway!”
“I’m a farm kid — that sounds pretty good,” he replied, with a laugh.
“Writing is the only thing I never planned on doing,” Ochs said.
After hearing the stories about all of the men of the Eighth Air Force and Lufwaffe, his daughter prompted him to start writing them down.
“A lot of veterans — they get quiet because most people don’t want to hear those stories,” Ochs said.
Ochs, known as a storyteller in his family, wanted those stories to be heard.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Ochs said of the stories. “But when I started bringing these people back to life, especially with Jim and Emil, I actually could hear their voice. It was just kind of like you were talking to them.”
Airwar Legacy is Ochs’ second book. His first book is a religious allegory relating a lost city in Libya to the Christian Church in America. The book is available as an e-book and published in the 1990s.
Ochs, always up for a challenge, has also started teaching himself to draw the characters in Airwar Legacy.
Flipping through the scrapbook of photos, he turns to pieces of art in the scrapbook, adding with a laugh, “I’m a farmer?”
“I just do all these crazy things,” he added.