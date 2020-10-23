A streetcar that had been gathering dust at Klamath County Museum for about 15 years is ready to return to public life. Volunteers and museum staff are preparing to unveil the restored trolley and its new electric engine for downtown passenger tours next year.
The trolley is a replica of a similar vehicle that rolled through the streets of Klamath Falls more than 100 years ago. Work to restore the replica, built in 1980, began this spring. Restoration efforts included placing the car on a small motor home chassis and exchanging the Volkswagen motor with one from an electric forklift.
“I’m hoping we get a nice restored trolley by Christmas or even sooner,” said Todd Kepple, museum director. “We think it’s going to be a great project and we hope the people love seeing the trolley around town.”
The museum plans to offer passenger service on the trolley around the downtown area for Saturdays and on special occasions in 2021.
“It’s not our intent to take it out on a highway or anything,” Kepple said. “The only thing it’ll ever do is go up and down Main Street and Klamath Avenue, for the most part ... It’s a unique, one-of-a kind built from scratch, reproduction, and so we’re not going to (use) it for everyday use.”
Kepple hopes to have the trolley take part in parades and local events when those become possible again.
“It’s definitely a parade vehicle,” he said.
The project concept has been in the works for at least the last couple years, as Kepple and volunteer Terry Sandusky figured out how to refurbish the machine. Museum maintenance technician Jim McClure also helped with the rehab.
Kepple said the restoration project was a “puzzle” putting it together, especially figuring out the best option for the engine.
“About six or eight months ago, somebody mentioned, ‘What about a forklift motor?’” remembered Kepple. “That ended up being the solution to our problem.”
Sandusky, a retired millwright, has been working on restorative projects like this for the museum for the past five years. He and other volunteers disassembled a small motor home and used its chassis as the undercarriage that attaches to the streetcar.
“We had to take the motor home apart to get the chassis out of it,” Sandusky said. “We had to take it to my shop and begin modifications to fit the trolley.”
Sandusky said he started working on the project because he knew it would bring back memories for those who were around to see it in its heydey.
“The trolley is popular enough and well known enough that a lot of the people in town remember it,” he said. “Maybe this thing could be a novelty ride down Main Street.”
Kepple emphasized the project didn’t require any public funds, but was instead paid for by community donations in the museum’s reserve fund.
“We’ve got that fund that we can tap for special projects,” Kepple said. “But we’ll want to put that money back for some future projects.”
Museum staff tentatively plan to unveil the streetcar to the community in the coming months, with plans to be determined, according to Kepple.