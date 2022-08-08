The summer sun shone brightly on Camp McLoughlin, peeking between the countless fir trees, leaving a dry layer of dust that kicked into clouds with every step that I took toward the trail into camp. It was the kind of dirt that leaves your socks brown and your boogers black.
When I came upon the Cub Scouts, they were divided into different activity groups, sorted not by their assigned troops, but by their school grades, which ranged from first through fifth. This allowed them to co-mingle with kids from different parts of the state, forming bonds and developing camaraderie beyond the usual good-natured rivalries often present at scout camps.
Saturday was the third day of Cub Scout summer camp at Lake of the Woods, bringing with it a bevy of activities including crafting, water safety, archery and BB gun target practice.
The Cub Scout program allows all appropriately-aged children to participate, regardless of gender, a change that came about in 2018 according to scouting.org, when girls were allowed into the program for the first time. Aside from allowing kids to engage in enjoyable activities, the scouting program teaches outdoor survival skills and nature appreciation while allowing participants to earn badges and awards for their efforts.
The theme of the four-day weekend event was Camp Cretaceous, named after the period when dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops roamed the earth. Dinosaur décor covered the windows at the trading post and every location at the camp was given a new novelty dinosaur name. Archery and BB gun shooting, for example, took place at Rajasaurus Range.
Camp Director Heather Volkman invented the names and posted information sheets detailing the characteristics of each Cretaceous creature that she featured.
“One of my detractors was like ‘These are unpronounceable,’” she said. “But I left out Pachycephalosaurus. Come on.”
Volkman wore a green cap with big yellow eyes on the front and a row of white fabric teeth that hung from the brim in front of her eyes. Her own son was an attendee, which made sense. Her motherly instincts were well-honed, as she had an uncanny ability to snap to attention as soon as anyone was doing anything unsafe, such as when two scouts were bashing their life-jacketed bodies into one another while awaiting swimming instructions a few feet away from the dock.
Aquatic Director Larry Jensen said, “Currently what we’re going to be going over is life-jacket safety and how to keep your body warm if you fall in the water. It’s called the HELP and huddle position.”
Jensen explained the huddle position involves multiple people huddling together in the water in order to preserve body heat, while the HELP position stands for heat evaporation loss protection.
“So if I don’t have a buddy, in my lifejacket I can grab my knees, keep my core body warm,” Jensen said, explaining the HELP position. “I have them float in that cannonball position for a while."
After each scout had their lifejacket checked by either Jensen or an assistant, they practiced huddling together and then jumped into Elasmosaurus Lagoon from the edge of the dock. Some of the scouts jumped into the water as soon as they were allowed, leaping as far as they could as if competing for distance. A few others were timid, edging off the dock, gripping it with a hand as they eased themselves into the lake.
Jensen directed them from above, his thick raspy voice booming with authority. They followed his directions, huddling together then drifting apart at his command, so they could feel the difference in the water temperature.
Volkman escorted me to each of the set of activities. In one corner of the camp, scouts were busy building birdhouses, while in another, one young scout was traversing the “monkey bridge” while another worked on carving a piece of soap into shark tooth.
My tour ended at Rajasaurus Range, where scouts practiced archery and BB guns under the guidance of Rich Grossman, a National Rifle Association safety officer and licensed instructor in multiple firearms. With a rich voice not unlike Donald Sutherland’s, he coached each participant through safe BB gun use, directing them to repeat what he’d taught them before handing over a gun.
Emery Tiesi, a range officer who described his role as making sure other children don’t shoot what they shouldn’t, helped to record scout shooting scores.
As a group of young scouts left the range, the first proudly held up his target and proclaimed “Zeroooooo,” holding up a pristine sheet of white paper, free of any marks.
Other scouts filed along, handing in their targets, most of them speckled with little round holes. Numbers such as 28 and 33 were recorded, but none with as much enthusiasm as the zero.
After the scouts cleared the range, Tiesi loaded up a BB gun, held it steady in his right hand and fired toward a target. Grossman joined him, competing alongside with a slingshot. Together they swiss-cheesed the target, shredding it in the center with impressive accuracy. Their shots were easy to tell apart given that the slingshot hits were several times bigger than those from the BB gun.
Volkman said Camp Cretaceous would be the last scouting event at Camp McLoughlin this summer.