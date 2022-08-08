The summer sun shone brightly on Camp McLoughlin, peeking between the countless fir trees, leaving a dry layer of dust that kicked into clouds with every step that I took toward the trail into camp. It was the kind of dirt that leaves your socks brown and your boogers black.

When I came upon the Cub Scouts, they were divided into different activity groups, sorted not by their assigned troops, but by their school grades, which ranged from first through fifth. This allowed them to co-mingle with kids from different parts of the state, forming bonds and developing camaraderie beyond the usual good-natured rivalries often present at scout camps.

