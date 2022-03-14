Breakout box:
IF YOU GO:
WHAT: Retro Room Records Presents Comedy Nights featuring Kiry Shabazz, Steve Hytner
WHERE: Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St., Klamath Falls
WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.
COST: $35, $45 for lower section, $75 for Vegas Box Seats
What began as a way for two friends to collaborate has quickly grown into the best-selling monthly live events the Klamath Basin has seen in many years and may just transform entertainment in the region going forward.
Since December the Ross Ragland Theater has hosted monthly Comedy Nights, a showcase of stand-up comedians in which each show has drawn successively larger crowds coming close to selling out all 785 theater seats Ð a feat rarely achieved in the RaglandÕs history since its revival from the historic Esquire Theater in 1989. Beyond a night of big laughs, the shows are signaling a gaining interest in the community for live entertainment again following several lean years of crowds for venues thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRIENDLY VENTURE
Jim Turner shunned a career in retail for a life as a stand-up comic, spending 15 years touring the globe performing on countless stages and making great connections in the industry. It was during one USO tour in Japan that he encountered a fellow comedian from Atlanta, Ga., ÒHurricaneÓ Andrew Dandy. Despite their drastically different backgrounds and styles performing for military audiences the two became great friends and stayed in contact even after Turner was forced to give up his career due to family obligations.
Turner and his family discovered the Klamath Basin through a stay at the Running Y Ranch Resort, and quickly fell in love with the area. After several return trips it was decided to relocate to Klamath Falls permanently, but amidst the COVID-19 pandemic it was difficult to meet new people. First intended largely as a means to make friends and fulfill a lifelong passion, Jim and Sarah Turner last year opened a music store on Washburn Way Ð Retro Room Records. Its popularity quickly grew as a fun and welcoming place to hang out and fulfill nostalgic connections to analog music collections, and some visitors couldnÕt help but notice the many photos on the walls of Jim and Sarah with famous comedians over the years.
ÒThere was no way to meet anyone who shared our interests, everything was closed and takeout only,Ó recalled Turner. ÒThe original impetus was ÔletÕs do something we know Ð vinyl collecting Ð that will expose us to people who share our interests and maybe weÕll make friends faster than if we waited for the pandemic to play itself out.ÕÓ
Among the regulars to the Retro Room were representatives of the Ross Ragland Theater, who saw the comics adorning the walls and proposed the idea to Turner of possibly coordinating a comedy show. Initially intended for working road comics, it grew into the prospect of big-name feature headliners each month visiting Klamath Falls, with Turner and Hurricane Andrew serving as MCs. With agreements in place to test it out, Dandy began flying out from Georgia for at least a week every month to help promote the shows. With the very first show, featuring headlining act Kabir Singh, it was obvious from the crowd size and reaction that there was potentially something different about these events.
ÒJimmy called me with an opportunity for us to work together again hosting these shows where he would line up a headliner, and wanted us to promote,Ó said Dandy. ÒWhat weÕre trying to present is that real comedy experience, a night out of fun. I have been doing comedy for over 30 years and it was kind of fun to come to Klamath where at first nobody knew my name, and to get to work with Jimmy since thereÕs not a lot of buddy acts anymore. In a very short time now weÕre getting known.Ó
COMICS TO COME
Following the success of the initial show additional Comedy Nights featuring Michael Winslow and Kevin Farley soon followed, each drawing equally impressive and raucous crowds. The word of mouth about these shows has drawn people from as far away as Medford, Bend, Redding and other outlying communities to regularly make the trip to Klamath Falls, and the special atmosphere is quickly spreading among comedians as well.
ÒWe are not just getting these guys who have been in the industry for a long time so their name sells itself, weÕre getting some of the hottest up-and-comers because theyÕre all going home and telling their friends in the industry youÕve got to do the Ragland,Ó said Turner. ÒWord of mouth is spreading and the right components are in place to do something great for this town that is also great for these celebrities. These guys are leaving with a great taste in their mouth for Klamath Falls. As someone who loves this town, I would be lying if I said it didnÕt make me feel proud.Ó
Each show includes a short set by Turner and Dandy doing their buddy comedy act to open, followed by a featured up-and-coming comic, and a headlining act. Interspersed between sets is music by DJ Flamingo Fred, and an unusual addition to comedy shows Ð an intermission.
ÒIn the years that I have worked at the Ragland several patrons always ask if we are going to have comedians this season,Ó said Samantha Royse-Burris, executive director of the Ross Ragland Theater. ÒWe have had three shows so far and the response has been amazing. With trying to come out of this pandemic one thing the community needs is laughter and fun, and these comedians bring just that. I feel itÕs my duty to bring a variety of shows, and stand-up comedy is part of that.Ó
With the tremendous success of the first trio of shows, a long-term contract was signed guaranteeing at least a year of monthly Comedy Nights to come. As word has spread about the success of the shows, more recognizable performers have begun reaching out to Turner directly wanting to join in on the fun, leading to some very big names and comedy icons set to perform soon in Klamath Falls. That growing reputation, according to Turner, will make it easier to bring in bigger names more consistently and at more affordable prices.
SECRET OF SUCCESS
So why have these shows in a short time frame drawn such big crowds? Turner credits the universal appeal of comedy, the tremendous team at the Ragland and the hard work of his friends collectively collaborating to make the shows a success.
The performances can be raunchy depending on the performer, but the only restriction comics are given is to stray away from any topics that might deeply divide an audience such as politics. The goal is to bring many people together for a shared communal and uplifting visceral experience, not to further separate.
ÒComedy speaks to us all,Ó said Turner. ÒHonestly, we are fighting all day long. WeÕre fighting with neighbors, weÕre fighting with strangers on the internet, all day long weÕre fighting and motivated right now. Because of the way the world is weÕre told weÕre supposed to be angry at everyone. But you put 700 people in a room with a good mother-in-law joke, and all 700 are sharing a positive joyful laugh. If comedy is done right it can speak to everybody.Ó
ÒIt definitely is going to make different people from different areas start paying attention to what happens there once a month,Ó added Dandy. ÒJim and the record store are also a big part of the success Ð whenever IÕm in there people come out just to soak in the vibe, theyÕre just in the neighborhood and want to come hang out. He (Turner) makes you feel like if you havenÕt had anyone talk to you all day you need to go to the record store because Jimmy will be your friend as soon as you walk through the door.Ó
As an added bonus to regulars of Retro Room Records, all of the front rows are exclusively sold through TurnerÕs shop, which includes meet-and-greets with the performers. Additionally, Turner has built a smaller theater in the back of the Retro Room for special events and members-only get-togethers to further add to the ever-growing social group surrounding the record store and Comedy Nights.
ÒI donÕt know if this is a resurgence of live entertainment in Klamath, but I know people are coming here, thereÕs not a house available in this town because of the demand, and thereÕs a lot of new people looking for entertainment,Ó said Turner. ÒComedy is a unique artform in that it doesnÕt require anything beyond a stage and a mic, yet it can be more impactful than a symphony or 50 people on stage dancing. I think itÕs about bringing in acts that this community wants to see while being ever vigilant of the sensibilities of this area and trying not to divide the room.Ó
The next Comedy Nights show will be on Saturday, March 26 featuring up-and-coming comic Kiry Shabazz and headliner Steve Hytner Ð a veteran comedian and actor on TV shows such as Seinfeld, Silicon Valley, Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Mike & Molly. Tickets range from $35-75, available at the Ross Ragland Theater box office, Retro Room Records, or www.ragland.org.
ÒIt means something to be able to do these shows, I really see the potential in this being something that could branch off and be even bigger,Ó said Dandy. ÒIt is about bringing something new to this city that it needs. If you donÕt have laughter, if you donÕt have an outlet, youÕll go crazy. If I can be a part of providing that then itÕs worth it to me.Ó