The Favell Museum in Klamath Falls will unveil this weekend a bronze sculpture honoring the Klamath Tribes that was commissioned in 2018 by local business owners.
Two sculpture dedications are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday, the kickoff weekend of the Eighth Annual Favell Museum Art Show and Sale. Along with approximately 135 paintings by 28 artists from around the West, the Favell Museum will celebrate the new piece sculpted by Stefan Savides of Klamath Falls and Garland Weeks of Lubbock, Texas. The bronze monument was completed in summer 2019 but the unveiling postponed until now.
“It’s been ready to be unveiled for a while,” said Janann Loetscher, director of the Favell Museum. “It just felt like it was the time to do it.”
Standing about eight feet tall and weighing approximately 1,200 pounds, the monument depicts a tribal elder in full regalia retrieving a feather from a bald eagle, a ceremony integral to Klamath Tribes heritage.
The bronze sculpture was created in conjunction with consultation by Perry Chocktoot, director of the Cultural and Heritage Department at the Klamath Tribes, and features the lost wax casting method. The sculpture was funded by Nancy and Marc Wendt as a contribution that honors Native American culture in the area.
Loetscher said the Wendt Family wanted to do something that honored local Native American culture and heritage, which includes the Klamath Tribes.
“This museum means a lot to them,” Loetscher said.
Back in 2018, Favell board member Richard Garbutt helped start an international contest to come up with a design for the monument.
“This started out to … enhance the museum,” Loetscher said. “It’s turned into something so much more meaningful.”
Weeks and Savides spent several months on the piece in 2018, and have long looked forward to its dedication. Both artists will be in attendance this weekend.
Weeks specializes in the human form and has been inducted into the West Texas Hall of Fame for his art. Savides, who specializes in birds and is world-renowned, sculpted the bald eagle. Savides’ stepson Joe Miller welded the sculpture together.
Savides, who is known also for his sculptures for Sugarman’s Corner among others, emphasized that the tribal sculpture is one of a kind in Klamath Falls.
“You’re not going to run into anything that commemorates the Klamath Tribal people,” Savides said. “This is almost the first, in a way.”
Both Savides and Weeks utilized Chocktoot’s knowledge and historical photographs from Klamath County Museum to create the piece. They praised his participation in ensuring the sculpture honors the tribes, down to the correct beadwork on the moccasins, hair patterns, hat and more.
“Not all sculptors get the opportunity to create a public monument that really has some meaning,” Weeks said, who traveled all the way from Lubbock, Texas for the event.
Chocktoot said he directed the artists to photographs at the Klamath County Museum to ensure the proper dress was used in the monument.
“I just made sure that the attire was of correct origin,” Chocktoot said. “That’s when they got all the pictures to put it together.”
The sculpture depicts a tribal man releasing a bald eagle after retrieving a feather, representing a more nuanced ceremony that involved a rabbit, a hut, and an older and younger man.
“Traditionally we didn’t kill eagles,” Chocktoot said. “We made a little hut and left a hole in the top and trapped a rabbit and put him up there.”
An older man and a young man would work together. One of them would reach up through hole in the roof and squeeze the rabbit’s leg to attract the eagle.
“Eagles would be flying around and they’d see this rabbit making this distress call and put their talons in him,” Chocktoot said. “The stronger gentleman would pull the eagle’s legs down through the hole into the hut and then it would trap him basically, and then the younger adolescent would get out and go around and pull a feather or feathers out.”
The eagle would be released, with a rabbit in his talons, and the bird would be unharmed and largely untouched, according to Chocktoot.
“This is their version of that process, not showing the hut, not showing the rabbit,” Chocktoot said.
Chocktoot said he believed the sculpture to be intended as a way to promote healing between Klamath County and the Klamath Tribes, though he acknowledged complications.
He shared that the broader scope and history behind the location of the museum, which is on a site of tribal importance.
“The first (white) people came here in 1826,” Chocktoot said. “That’s not that long ago. Thousands and thousands of years before that, this was our home and the remains of our people are in the ground — here,” he added.
Chocktoot said he would’ve preferred those who had commissioned the piece had come before Tribal Council with the proposal.
“When you make decisions to place something like that where literally the bones of our people rest, you take on responsibility of ongoing generations of respect for those areas,” Chocktoot said.
Tribal Chairman Don Gentry said he has been impressed with the artists’ desire and heart to honor the Klamath Tribes.
“I was thankful that Perry was involved to help advise (them) on some of the style of dress,” Gentry said. “It represents some of the elements of Klamath, and some are Modoc and some are Paiute.”
Chocktoot also praised the artists for their work on the sculpture and he especially likes the details of wildlife added to the rock on the sculpture.
The Favell Museum will require masks to be worn inside and outside the museum for the event, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. The indoor gathering will be limited to 50 people, according to Loetscher.
Cheewa James, an Oklahoma Modoc who also served previously as a park ranger at the Lava Beds National Monument, will speak at the dedication. Gentry, Chocktoot, and Culture and Heritage Committee Chair Janice Miller are anticipated to attend at least one of the dedications.
The art show and sale will run through Nov. 7 at the museum, though the monument will be on site long-term, according to Loetscher.
“The monument will be here as long as the museum’s here,” Loetscher said.
To learn more about the Favell Museum, go online at www.favellmuseum.org.