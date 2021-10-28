Last spring was an “odd, odd time,” Scott Meredith said.
The Oregon Tech women’s basketball team — coached by Meredith — worked through a shortened and strange 10-game spring schedule which they finished at 6-4.
For a team “used to playing when it’s frozen outside,” the 80-degree days could be distracting. At times, there were nearly two week breaks between games and when they did play it was always in a back-to-back.
“Nothing quite seemed right,” Meredith said Thursday, just before his team embarked on a new season. “We were happy to be playing basketball, and we ended up 6-4, so it was below our expectations.”
Tech did split their two meetings with Bushnell, the eventual spring Cascade Collegiate Conference champion and are a favorite to repeat that feat — unless of course the Owls have anything to say about that. OIT returns four of its five starters, only one of which is a senior. In the preseason conference coaches’ poll, Tech was picked to finish fourth, but Meredith said he feels the conference crown is certainly in reach.
“We feel we’re right at the top of the conference,” Meredith said. “We beat the best there was last year, so we feel we’re right in the mix.”
The Oregon Tech women start their season on the road Friday afternoon with a game at William Jessup University. After three road games in California, the Owls will host Linfield University on Monday, Nov. 8 in their first home game.
What to expect on the court
Meredith said the Owls are built to play “an uptempo offensive game.”
“We want to get out and run offensively and look to get good shots early,” Meredith said. “Then we have a number of different sets. Some are consistent year to year, they’re just kind of the foundation of offensive stuff that I run, and then we’ll create some things for individual ability.”
Tech certainly has the personnel to run such an offense. The team’s only senior and all-conference selection Abby Kreiser is “a phenomenal point guard and excellent in transition,” Meredith said. “She can snap a pass off coast to coast.” Kreiser averaged 7.1 assists per game last year while also leading the team in scoring.
Maddyson Tull, a 6-2 sophomore center, will likely be the recipient of many of those passes as she’s “one of the fastest posts I’ve ever coached,” Meredith said.
And they’re only getting faster. Meredith said many of his players are now in the best shape of their lives thanks to the conditioning and workout programs set up by Associate Head Coach Ryan Beesley.
“It’s phenomenal,” Meredith said. “The girls have bought into the conditioning program. They see their bodies changing in a positive way and they’re hooked.”
Leading up to the season, the Owls have had a number of 40-minute contests against the men’s practice team — “the Homeboys” — a scrimmage against Southwestern Oregon Community College and a road exhibition matchup against the NCAA Division II Chico State Wildcats this past weekend.
Tech fell to Chico State 58-49. The Owls had a near-drought from deep, sinking only 1 of 15 three-point attempts, while also coughing up the ball 25 times. Despite the mistakes, Tech was leading early in the fourth quarter and Meredith said he was impressed by the way his team hung in there.
“We didn’t play well,” Meredith said. “Now Chico will tell you they didn’t play well either. But to go on the road and face a NCAA Division II school and have that many mistakes and still have a chance at the end, shows me that our girls are pretty resilient.”
Aside from that Meredith said this year’s squad is “very unselfish” with great team chemistry. They’ve got multiple scorers, and they know it, often passing up their shot to a teammate with a better one.
“If there’s anything really about them that I would criticize, is we’re probably too nice,” Meredith said. “We have to roll up our sleeves and get down and dirty at game time.”
In their starting five, the Owls will only need to make up for the absence of Beth Derner, a Modoc High School grad who averaged 10.7 points per game in the spring, but couldn’t use her extra year of eligibility because she needed to complete an externship required for her major.
Breaking down the roster
First five are likely starters with the rest listed in order of minutes played against Chico St.
- Super senior and one of three team captains. “One of the finest point guards I’ve ever coached,” Meredith said. She’s just got incredible ball skills, incredible vision. She’s a true quarterback that understands spacing and timing and she’s gotten herself in the best basketball shape she’s ever been in.” Average points per game last season: 11.0
- — Another captain and “one of the better three point shooters in the country, percentage wise and the number of three pointers made, so she has the ability to stretch defenses out.” Avg. PPG: 10.7
“Our three guard is really long, as long as any female player I’ve seen and so she’s able to get steals, deflections, one of the best offensive rebounders in the conference.”
- Avg. PPG: 9.2
- Typically will play the four spot this year with Maddy Tull at the five. “Courtney’s our single season field goal percentage leader in program history. Deadly from the short corner, which I think is the toughest shot in the game, but that’s her spot.” Avg. PPG: 7.8
- Another team captain who brings size and speed. With this year’s conditioning “she’s faster, quicker, and has really developed some outstanding moves around the basket.” Avg. PPG: 9.6
- One of four newcomers and a “first-team, All-State point guard on a Clatskanie High School team that won three state championships. She showed up and was ready to play college basketball day one. Quick, fast, long and has really shown an ability score.”
- — Transfer from Shasta College. She’s “playing the post but very fast and has a quick release. She’s not a back-to-the basket type of post but really fits into our systems of speed and quickness.”
- Recent Gridley High School grad. “Didn’t expect her game to transition as quickly to the college level as it has. Part of that is she’s absolutely fearless. If you need to get to the foul line, you put Kennedy in and she will just attack.”
- High school teammate of Sprague and 2020 Oregon 3A Player of the Year. She’s “physical, fast, aggressive, unbelievable rebounder and has one of the best jump shots I’ve seen for a female basketball player.”
- “Kind of a role player for us, but is just solid as a backup at the wings and the point guard position she knows the offense from every position is one of our best help defenders.”
- She’s “still growing (literally)” and could be 6-2 next year. Twitchell is transitioning from wing to down low and will come in to play defense and grab rebounds, “like what Dennis Rodman used to do for the Bulls.”
- She’s “a different kind of post. She’ll give us more strength and is more of a back to the basket. A kid that can go right hand, left hand. “
- — Came in with only a couple years of high school basketball experience but “also has gotten in much better shape than last year, and is one of the most popular players on our team.”
— “She makes my life easier,” Meredith said. “The combination of her and Beasley helping me do what I do, I’ve never been happier as a coach.”