When the Oregon Institute of Technology extended the contract of university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan in June to run through 2027, the news sparked ripples throughout the campus and the greater Klamath Falls community. On one hand, the Board of Trustees had sent a message of stability and solidarity in its leadership at a time when OIT continues to be recognized for its educational value.
According to a July report, the earning potential of the school’s recent graduates is the highest among Oregon universities according to SmartAsset.
“OIT is fiscally healthy, and students are graduating and getting jobs,” Naganathan said in a statement to the Herald & News. “We came together to navigate the pandemic on a daily basis. At the same time, we secured a $1 million grant for faculty research, more than $5 million funding for applied computing, rural health, and additive manufacturing, and another $1 million in permanent funding to help reduce student tuition and to meet other operating costs.”
On the other hand, internal strife at the school continues to be documented, with members of the student body and faculty publishing letters of grievance, from the faculty’s vote of no confidence in Dr. Naganathan in 2021, to the Associated Students of Oregon Institute of Technology’s resolution of no confidence in the Board of Trustees released by their executive committee in June.
Last week, management consulting firm ModernThink released their Campus Climate at Oregon Tech executive summary. The report highlights the experiences and perceptions of the faculty and students who work and study at the school, shining further light on the ideological disconnect between those teaching and studying there, versus those who make the decisions at the top.
The ModernThink assessment was commissioned in December 2021 by the OIT Board of Trustees following a faculty labor strike that occurred during the spring of that year.
Both the Oregon Tech Executive Committee and the ASOIT released letters citing the ModernThink study and its pending results among their grievances against the OIT Board of Trustees, which extended Dr. Naganathan’s contract in June without having access to the results of that assessment. At the time of the extension, only a preliminary report was available.
According to the executive committee’s letter which represented the Faculty Senate, “this preliminary review stated that a lack of confidence in Dr. Naganathan’s leadership is ‘widespread and deeply held.’”
In the ASOIT’s letter outlining the rationale behind their resolution of no confidence in the Board of Trustees, the pending results of the ModernThink climate assessment were also among the reasons cited. In their own open letter, the ASOIT referenced both the ModernThink study, and a comprehensive presidential review which has not yet been released by Casagrande Consulting which was commissioned by the Board in order to evaluate Naganathan’s performance.
According to professor of civil engineering CJ Riley, the Board “commissioned two major studies to evaluate both the campus climate and the president himself, and then didn’t have those in hand when they made the decision to extend his contract another five years.”
But according to Vice President of Institutional Advancement Ken Fincher, speaking on behalf of the administration, neither study was commissioned with the intention of influencing the decision about Naganathan’s future at the school.
“The climate assessment has nothing to do with Dr. Nagi’s contract or his performance,” Fincher said. He asserted instead that the ModernThink study would help assess the needs of the school. “The climate assessment by itself is another tool that can be utilized by the Board to help in furthering and advancing the university.”
“The assessment was deployed during a challenging time to help us identify and focus on areas needing attention across our campuses,” Naganathan said. He said that it “includes positive results as well as certain challenges we need to address. And we will do so, working collaboratively with our faculty and staff, colleagues and students.”
ModernThink results
Regardless of how the Board intended to use it, the ModernThink report reveals trends and data points showing the strengths and weaknesses of the community at OIT, highlighting discontentment with both the Board of Trustees, and with Dr. Naganathan.
The final report assesses and analyzes data taken from surveys that were completed by the faculty/staff and student body at OIT.
According to the ModernThink study, a high-percentage of faculty and staff responded positively about the connection to their mission as educators and their connection to their students. They also felt a strong sense of job-fit and autonomy, and felt positive about supervisory support.
Sixty-nine percent of students responded positively to questions about academic support and faculty interaction, while a majority responded positively about the school’s diversity, campus environment, and community and pride.
“The climate assessment data includes positive responses related to overall personal satisfaction and a sense of pride in Oregon Tech as a place to work,” Naganathan said. “Students have indicated that Oregon Tech prepares them to succeed in their careers and are highly satisfied with the university’s support.”
However, in its section on context and background, the ModernThink summary states that, “Oregon Tech is at a critical juncture. Relationships are strained, confidence in leadership is low, and faculty and staff morale has been negatively impacted.”
In issues related to higher leadership, both students and faculty responded negatively according to the ModernThink survey. Shared governance and transparency were particular points of contention, with 69% of employees responding negatively to the statement that, “Decision-making processes at this institution are transparent.”
The majority of students and employees also responded negatively to a series of questions about shared governance, and how the roles of staff, faculty, students and the Board of Trustees are communicated.
These concerns were reflected in the ASOIT’s June Report of Facts, in which the student government outlined the reasoning behind their resolution of no confidence in the OIT Board of Trustees. Within the student report are multiple illustrations of the Board’s perceived failure to engage in shared governance.
Resolution 15-2
The report cites Resolution 15-2, a 2015 document in which the Board explicitly defined and agreed to engage in shared governance between the administration, the Board, the student body and the faculty.
In part, Resolution 15-2 states that “Shared governance is defined as appropriately shared responsibility and cooperative action among the Board, administrators, faculty, staff and students,” while also stating the Board is committed to frank communication; open deliberation and decision-making; and mutual trust and respect among university stakeholders.
While Resolution 15-2 remains in place today, Dr. Naganathan is not among its signees, as it was written and signed into place before his presidency.
“If it’s still that president and leadership, then generally they’re going to follow the policy they signed off on,” said Riley, “but it seems like when a new president comes in and doesn’t respect those policies, it’s a pretty automatic sign to the faculty that we’re not respected.”
“You’ve got all of these experts in various fields,” he said. “They’re at the highest level of their discipline, and they anticipate respect as a result of all that, so universities in general operate on this concept of shared governance where you’ve got a lot of people with good expertise and you generally try to listen to all of them in the process of decision making and that just hasn’t been the case.”
Despite the statements within Resolution 15-2, students and faculty have expressed dissatisfaction about a lack of meaningful dialogue with the Board when they bring up concerns about things like budgetary transparency, student tuition costs and staffing shortages.
Space usage
Such concerns have been raised in the past as well, such as in 2021, when the faculty senate outlined numerous grievances against Naganathan. One of these concerns regarded the reappropriation of spaces within OIT that were originally intended to serve students.
According to the Faculty Senate report, one such space was converted into a 3,000-square-foot conference room, while a second space was reappropriated as an office for the president.
The report states that “The president’s 1,800-square-foot office suite originally slated to be a student entrepreneurial space, was reappropriated without the input of faculty of the Facilities Planning Commission.”
Faculty Senate President Terri Torres said that the faculty was not on board with using the funds or space in this manner.
“Once we found out we said ‘No, we don’t approve of this,’” she said. “It was supposed to be a student area. It just went on deaf ears.”
Torres said that the new additions were unnecessary, adding a Board meeting room when the school already had one, and moving Dr. Naganathan’s office when he’d already remodeled the previous one after his 2016 hiring.
“It was approved by the state to be used for students,” Torres said, “and just a last-minute switcheroo.”
“Specific space plans for the use of buildings frequently change over time,” Naganathan said. “Being in an academic building has been a great opportunity for me to meet more students, faculty, and staff across Oregon Tech on a regular basis, and to hear from them directly.”
Budgetary transparency
Trust and transparency are values that all stakeholders at OIT say are important to them, as evidenced by the documents released by the ASOIT and Faculty Senate.
For his part, Naganathan said, “For there to be effective, fruitful conversations, all parties need to be transparent, factual, honest, respectful, and have a desire to collaborate and work together.”
And yet, stakeholders disagree on matters of communication and transparency.
Brie Landis is a former ASOIT president who graduated with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering. They faced the Board many times during their career, and cited similar concerns with how OIT is being governed.
Landis said there is a “lack of transparency when it comes to budget spending. Where are tuition dollars going? Why are we seeing these huge discrepancies in salaries? Why are we seeing these discrepancies in positions?”
Members of the student body, including Landis, called for increased budget transparency in a meeting with the Board of Trustees on April 8, 2021. Further grievances were cited from meetings held later that year and in 2022, discussing a continuing pattern of students asking for transparency, while receiving no dialogue from the Board. Students also raised concerns about communication, poor staffing and increased tuition.
“Raising tuition is incredibly significant to our students,” Torres said. “The majority of them are from this area and from humble backgrounds. An 8% increase is incredibly significant, but you can only go 5% without getting HECC approval, and that’s what just happened this year.”
Torres said that staff salaries have not increased significantly, and that she doesn’t know where the money is going from increased tuition rates. Nevertheless, according to Torres, OIT has the right to increase tuition by 5% “each and every single solitary year.”
According to the student report, concerns raised with the board were disregarded, being met with a “thank you,” but otherwise ignored.
But according to Naganathan, the Board of Trustees is transparent in their actions.
“The Board’s meetings are public,” he said, “and the board materials and discussions are transparently shared on our websites. The Board also receives stakeholder inputs at their meetings.”
Fincher said that one-way interactions are normal at meetings between students and the Board, as Board members need time to consider and research the issues presented to them before providing answers.
“We’re not going to be able to answer and address that statement or that question as a Board, right then and there,” Fincher said. “We shouldn’t.”
But according to the faculty and students at OIT, the Board has done an inadequate job of returning with answers when it comes to addressing the questions and concerns that are raised, including those about fund appropriation within the school.
“We used to get communication from senior administration of ‘Here’s what we’re going to do, and here’s what we’re working toward,’” said former Faculty Senate President Don McDonnell, “but now they don’t say anything, and they go, ‘It’s none of your business.’”
“They all seem to be hearing only what Dr. Nagi says, without listening to the students, without listening to the faculty,” Torres said.
Fincher remains hopeful that with time, the various factions at OIT will be able to overcome their differences.
“I think our faculty are some of the best in the world,” Fincher said. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re going through these growing pains to get to where we all are rowing in the same direction with the same goal in mind.”
Shared governance
To Fincher, much of the conflict is centered around the different ways that the various OIT stakeholders view the role of shared governance.
“A lot of it comes down to an understanding of what shared governance is,” Fincher said. “And there’s often a misunderstanding, if you will, on shared governance.”
Fincher said that while the student and faculty governments have important roles within their own spheres at OIT, they do not have direct control over the university’s highest-level decisions.
He said, “At the end of the day, the president who has been delegated responsibility from the Board has to make final decisions on the vision and strategic plan and implementation.”
Members of the OIT faculty did not dispute the assertion that the Board of Trustees retain the legal right to govern the school how they see fit. Rather, they view the Board as an entity that makes decisions unilaterally while disregarding stakeholder input.
Measures such as the ASOIT’s resolution of no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Senate’s vote of no confidence in Dr. Naganathan’s leadership are symbolic in nature. The Faculty Senate still reserves the right to enact its own vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees, but even if they do so, no change would be forced upon the school’s administration.
These symbolic acts are the only recourse available to students and staff, except to hope for long-shot government intervention. When all else fails, those at the school are left with the difficult decision to accept the leadership decisions as they are, or to leave.
‘Great resignation’
According to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, student enrollment fell by almost 8% from 2020 to 2021. Of the seven public universities in Oregon, this marks the second sharpest percentage decline in the state.
Hayden DeVore was among the students who said he left OIT amid the contentious climate at the school. Before he did, he was among a group of students who posted comments critical of the school and Dr. Naganathan on the Oregon Tech app in June. The comments were deleted shortly after they appeared.
According to the app’s terms of service, comments are automatically deleted when flagged by enough users.
Among the deleted comments was one by Niles Walter who said, “The real issue is the Board of Trustee’s continuing refusal to even acknowledge that there’s major trust issues between the president, themselves, admin, students and faculty.”
Faculty numbers also have fallen as instructors have left OIT. Former Faculty Senate President Don McDonnell estimated that faculty numbers have dropped by as much as 20% since the start of Dr. Naganathan’s tenure as president, while Torres said that the school was looking to fill 31 positions this year.
“While Oregon Tech is no exception to the great resignation, we have been, and continue to be, successful in attracting amazing new faculty, staff and students,” Naganathan said.
The great resignation references the recent shift in employment across the country, where people across fields are leaving their jobs. Still, some of those leaving OIT are not simply leaving the field.
“Many faculty members are looking for new positions,” Torres said.
Torres said faculty shortage hurts students by reducing the number of courses available, and it hurts teachers who sometimes take on extra classes, leading to overwork.
“I’ve had colleagues tell me this, ‘Man, you’re showing symptoms of PTSD,’” said McDonnell, who continues to teach at OIT despite his lowered morale.
“I used to be Mr. Oregon Tech,” McDonnell said. “I had a custom-made pair of Converse shoes that I had ‘Oregon Tech,’ on. I would take in every shirt that I would buy. I’d get it embroidered with Oregon Tech on it, because I was so proud of our university. But that’s gone. Now I’m proud of my program and I’m proud of my students. And I spend as little time up there as possible.”
“I’m glad I came. I’m also glad I got out,” Landis said. “And I don’t think I’d recommend it to people coming in.”