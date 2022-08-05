When the Oregon Institute of Technology extended the contract of university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan in June to run through 2027, the news sparked ripples throughout the campus and the greater Klamath Falls community. On one hand, the Board of Trustees had sent a message of stability and solidarity in its leadership at a time when OIT continues to be recognized for its educational value.

According to a July report, the earning potential of the school’s recent graduates is the highest among Oregon universities according to SmartAsset.

