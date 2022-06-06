Teh Klamath Irrigation District has advised the A-Canal bike path from Eberline Road upstream to Washburn Way will be closed for maintenance.
The closure will start Tuesday, June 7, and continue until the maintenance is complete, which is expected to be within 14 days.
Please contact the Klamath Irrigation District with any questions at (541) 882-6661.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.