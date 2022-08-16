The United Way of the Klamath Basin will kick off its 77th annual Community Campaign at a noon luncheon Sept. 8 at Waffle Hut & Eatery.
United Way Campaign Chairperson Jenine Stuedli said that the organization has set a financial goal of $507,000, which is about 1 percent higher than last year’s reported earnings of $502,400. Stuedli said that United Way volunteers have already begun making calls to business owners and CEOs seeking their support.
The 22nd annual United Way community golf challenge at Harbor Links Golf Course will follow the luncheon Sept. 10. The event will feature prizes from various donors. According to the United Way website, attendees will even have an opportunity to win a new vehicle, courtesy of Lithia Dodge.
“We are still recruiting additional sponsors, tee box advertisers, and prizes for our big raffle,” said Todd Andres of Pacific Power. Pacific Power serves as the premier corporate sponsor for the event, and is joined by Sky Lakes Medical Center, Avangrid Renewables, Umpqua Bank, Carter-Jones Collection Service, Klamath Falls Toyota, eXp Realty, Shasta Litho, AAA Property Management, People’s Bank, and Great Basin Insurance. Andres said that golfers are encouraged to contact United Way ahead of time to make reservations.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin supports 16 local health and human care social service agencies, including Boy Scouts of America, CASA for Children of Klamath County, Citizens for Safe Schools, Klamath & Lake Counties Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Friends of the Children of Klamath County, Girl Scouts, Integral Youth Services, Klamath Crisis Center/Marta’s House, Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited and the YMCA.
Workplaces wishing to conduct employee campaigns in August and announce their results at the kickoff luncheon are encouraged to contact Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director at United Way, at 541-882-5558.