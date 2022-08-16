The United Way of the Klamath Basin will kick off its 77th annual Community Campaign at a noon luncheon Sept. 8 at Waffle Hut & Eatery.

United Way Campaign Chairperson Jenine Stuedli said that the organization has set a financial goal of $507,000, which is about 1 percent higher than last year’s reported earnings of $502,400. Stuedli said that United Way volunteers have already begun making calls to business owners and CEOs seeking their support.

