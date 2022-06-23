Local non-profit Klamath Film received a $5,000 grant and a Martha Young Award from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation at Klamath Community College on Thursday. The money will help to support Klamath Film’s annual Youth Film Fellowship, a five-day summer camp that will teach 20 local youth how to make films from script to screen.
“The grant funds that we are receiving from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation will be compiled with other grants and supporters to make our annual summer film camp for youth 100% free for the participants and their families,” said Kurt Liedtke, Klamath Film board chair who received the award on behalf of Klamath Film. Registration is still open on klamathfilm.org, with the camp taking place from July 11 to 15.
Registration will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and is open to local area middle school and high school students who wish to attend the event at KCC.
“We’ll be writing scripts and coming up with stories to tell,” said Liedtke of the experience students can expect from participating. From there, he said they will learn photography, lighting, cinematography and green screen. The last half-hour of every day will involve a Zoom call from a Hollywood professional, including producers, screenwriters and actors.
Carma Mornarich, the executive director of CCUIF, gave out the grant along with the Martha Young Award, which was named after a previous executive director who served CCUIF from 1997 until her death in 2006.
“We give these out periodically to organizations that we feel she would have loved,” Mornarich said. “Martha loved youth, and family, and supporting children and helping better all of their lives, and I believe and our board believes that Klamath Film is doing that. They’re putting action into the hands of kids and providing them with some creativity and fun and a look at their future.”
After the camp, Liedtke said, students “will get about a month to go film their own film project. When we come back together at the end of August, we’ll do a public screening of all of the kids’ films at a local theater.” From there, he said, a panel of judges will choose a winning film which will win a cash prize and be screened at the Klamath Independent Film Festival.
Liedtke said, “It’s kids coming in, knowing nothing outside maybe YouTube or filming a couple of selfies, then making a film that will be shown on a screen to a professional audience and screened in front of filmmakers.”